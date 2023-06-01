Ofcom fines Bauer Radio £25,000 after halting Absolute Radio AM service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Ofcom fines Bauer Radio £25,000 after halting Absolute Radio AM service

By Press Association
Ofcom fined Bauer Radio £25,000 (Yui Mok/PA)
Ofcom fined Bauer Radio £25,000 (Yui Mok/PA)

Ofcom has fined Bauer Radio £25,000 after it stopped broadcasting Absolute Radio’s national AM service before the end of its licence period, the watchdog said.

The licence was most recently renewed for a period of 10 years from May 2021, however on January 26 this year the station confirmed it had “ceased to provide” the Absolute Radio AM service.

The media regulator said it was forced to revoke the stations national licence on February 13 under the Broadcasting Act 1990, and as a result Bauer Media has to pay a financial penalty.

A statement from Ofcom said the maximum penalty is £250,000, but “having taken account of all the relevant material in this case” it has imposed a penalty of £25,000 payable to HM Paymaster General.

The UK watchdog said it has been told Absolute Radio “will continue to broadcast nationally on DAB”.

Absolute Radio was launched as Virgin Radio in 1993 and the licence has been renewed four times.

Ofcom said on December 2 last year Bauer informed the regulator that it intended to cease provision of the licensed service, explaining the decision was “based on the declining audience for the station on AM and the rising costs of transmission”.

Bauer has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]