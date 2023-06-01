Noel Gallagher would ‘properly consider’ Oasis reunion for £8 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Noel Gallagher would ‘properly consider’ Oasis reunion for £8 million

By Press Association
Oasis split in 2009, but Noel Gallagher said that he would “consider” a reunion for £8 million (Ian West/PA)
Oasis split in 2009, but Noel Gallagher said that he would “consider” a reunion for £8 million (Ian West/PA)

Noel Gallagher said that he would “properly consider” getting Oasis back together if he was given £8 million.

Appearing on Radio X, the music artist spoke about the new album from Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Council Skies, before radio presenter Johnny Vaughan asked him if he would want to get Oasis back together – given the chance.

Vaughan said: “A while ago you gave me that chance.

“You said, ‘If you turn up to my house with eight million quid cash in an Adidas bag, I’d put them back together’.

“If I was the middleman in that, we still up for that?”

Oasis Photocall – London
Oasis band members Noel and Liam Gallagher (PA)

Gallagher responded: “I would consider it… I would properly consider it, yeah.”

Asked about whether it annoys him when people ask about a reunion, Gallagher said: “It used to really annoy me when I first started and now it’s just, it’s just whatever… I’m fascinated with people asking the same question and getting the same answer, but the thing that is ongoing and will never get old is how the music just keeps appealing to another generation of fans.

“I was up at the Etihad for the Real Madrid game and two young guys, only the same ages as my kid, like 13, 14, kinda leapt out of this box and were like ‘Oh my God’.

“[They were] freaking out and then their dad came out and said, ‘they’re massive fans’ and I was thinking God, they were one when I went solo!

“It just makes me think we did something really brilliant and timeless and yeah, it makes me feel good.”

Gallagher also appeared on Radio 2’s Piano Room with Vernon Kay and discussed the Oasis album Definitely Maybe, which will be turning 30 next year.

He said: “It’s a real privilege when these anniversaries come round and kids are still into it, for something that we kind of, we created that sound.

“You know, it wasn’t thought out, we were the real deal, we were just a bunch of guys who created this noise and the songs are great and it’s still going.

“I can’t believe it, it’s still going.

“It’s unbelievable… a lot of it is to do with kids that are, teenagers now don’t really have anything like that anymore and, I guess suppose like we did looking back to The Beatles and Stones and stuff like that so it’s a bit of a shame – not a shame, ‘cause it’s great for me obviously – that no one really came along to take our place if you like.”

Oasis split in 2009 after brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher engaged in a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

In 2020, Liam posted on Twitter accusing Noel of turning down £100 million to join the band and re-form for a tour.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]