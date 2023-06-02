Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Phillip Schofield: My daughters have been guarding me during affair fallout

By Press Association
Phillip Schofield says his wife was “very, very angry” about his affair with a younger male colleague, but that his daughters had been “guarding” him during the fallout.

In his first interview since admitting to the relationship, the former ITV presenter, 61, said that his daughters, Ruby and Molly, were “my greatest asset”.

He told The Sun that he had previously denied rumours about the affair to his wife, Stephanie Lowe, when she had asked about them.

Recalling breaking the news to her he said: “She got off a plane and I phoned her up and texted saying, ‘I need to talk to you’.

“She called back and I told her. She was very, very angry.”

He added: “She is very, very angry but we spoke today. And my daughters were unbelievable.

“They are without question, our greatest asset. I always say our, but from a father’s point of view, my greatest asset are my girls.”

Schofield went on to say that his daughters had arrived to “look after” him in the days since the affair was made public.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Schofield says his wife Stephanie Lowe (left) was ‘very, very angry’ about his affair with a younger male colleague (Ian West/PA)

“If it hadn’t been for my girls last week I wouldn’t be here,” he told The Sun.

“I know I deserve it but they said, ‘Don’t you dare, we’re here to look after you’.

“I’ve had such a shit couple of years, and with this ultimate final cataclysm, I looked ahead at nothing and the girls said, ‘Don’t, we are here to look after you. Don’t you dare do it on our watch’.

“And that took me one step back and they won’t leave me alone. They were guarding me.”

Schofield’s daughter Ruby was present for the 90-minute interview, according to The Sun.

