Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning over Phillip Schofield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning over Phillip Schofield

By Press Association
Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)
Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond became emotional live on air as she spoke about her former colleague Phillip Schofield.

Hammond, who has been co-hosting This Morning with Dermot O’Leary this week, said she was finding the situation “really painful” after Schofield confessed to an affair with a young colleague.

The TV personality said she “still loves” Schofield but “what he’s done is wrong”.

It comes after Schofield gave his first interviews following his departure from ITV, in which the 61-year-old said he had “lost everything” and spoke about the “catastrophic effect” on his mind.

Phillip Schofield stepping down from This Morning
Phillip Schofield, who resigned from ITV after admitting he lied about a relationship he had with ‘a younger male colleague’ at This Morning. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Appearing tearful, Hammond said: “I’m finding it really painful.

“I loved Phillip Schofield; it’s weird because I still love Phillip Schofield, however, what he’s done is wrong.

“He’s admitted it, he’s said sorry.

“As a family, we’re all really struggling to process everything – I never know what to say.

“I remember what my mum said, my mum always said ‘use your Bible as your satnav in life (Alison)’, and in the Bible it says ‘he without sin, casts the first stone’.

“I just don’t want to say anything bad because I’m in conflict.”

Regular guest Gyles Brandreth called it a “human story but with public implications”.

He added: “We are dealing with a human being that all of us here have known and liked over many years. So it makes it difficult for us.”

O’Leary also said: “I think so many of us are (conflicted).”

On Monday, the presenter had appeared to reference the allegations of toxicity behind the scenes of the show.

He said: “We all know we happen to be in the news at the moment and of course we appreciate that, but just from both of us, the whole team here, the crew, the guys downstairs, we love making this show for all of you.”

Co-host Hammond added: “We really do and that’s exactly what we are going to do, we are going to continue to do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]