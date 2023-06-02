Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Noel Gallagher ordered to pay court more than £1,000 over driving offence

By Press Association
Noel Gallagher has been fined for failing to declare who was driving his car (Martin Rickett/PA)
Noel Gallagher has been fined for failing to declare who was driving his car (Martin Rickett/PA)

Noel Gallagher must pay a court more than £1,000 for failing to tell police who was driving his Range Rover.

The former Oasis guitarist, 56, who cannot drive, was also handed six penalty points for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver when required by magistrates earlier this week.

Gallagher’s Range Rover was speeding at 41mph on a 30mph stretch of the A40 in Edgware Road, West London, last October when it was clocked by a camera, the Evening Standard newspaper reported.

The music star’s case was dealt with at Willesden Magistrates Court on Wednesday under the little-known Single Justice Procedure which meant he did not have to appear in person.

JPs fined the High Flying Birds frontman £742 and told him to pay a £296 victim surcharge plus £100 costs, a court official confirmed to PA news agency.

His manager declined to comment.

In April, the star told Zoe Ball on Radio 4 he gave up on learning to drive at the height of Oasis’ popularity in the 1990s after being mobbed by fans during a lesson.

He said: “I have had one driving lesson in the 90s and I was driving round a housing estate in Slough and she (the instructor) said to me, ‘if you just indicate and pull over here’ then I pulled over.

“She got out the car she said, ‘I’ll be back in a minute’, she came out with her mum, she drove me to her house.

“Then the local comprehensive bell went and they all came out.

“This is at the height of Oasis-mania and I was like never, never again.”

Single Justice Procedure cases can be dealt with by a single magistrate remotely using paperwork.

It is commonly used to deal with minor road traffic and TV licensing offences, as well as, more recently, breaches of coronavirus rules.

Advice to defendants on the Government website states that if someone pleads not guilty under the procedure they “have to go to court and give information to the magistrates in person” but can be found guilty after 21 days if they do not respond to a letter.

