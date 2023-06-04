Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
BBC moving Focus On Africa show to continent ‘to get closer to audiences’

By Press Association
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

The BBC is moving its flagship African news programme to the continent in a drive to “get closer” to audiences there.

Focus On Africa will be presented from the continent and the broadcaster has also launched a podcast of the same name, hosted by BBC journalist Audrey Brown.

The corporation said the change was a “statement of its commitment to get closer to audiences” in Africa, adding that African voices would be “at the heart” of its coverage.

Mehvish Hussain, executive editor at BBC News, said: “The way audiences are seeking news is evolving and so are we.

“With the BBC’s trusted brand and our deep understanding of Africa, we are uniquely positioned to provide audiences with the independent news and analysis they need to make informed decisions about their lives.

“These changes mean they will be able to watch and listen when and where it suits them.”

Alice Muthengi, editor of Focus On Africa, said: “We are thrilled to unveil the refreshed Focus On Africa TV and podcast to audiences.

“Our incredible production teams have worked hard to create new and engaging content that will provide our audiences with more value than ever before.

“Focus On Africa will be closer to our audiences, providing more than just headlines, and putting African voices at the heart of our programmes.”

