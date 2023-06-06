Harry’s courtroom evidence to be reconstructed by Outlander actor for Sky News

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Harry’s courtroom evidence to be reconstructed by Outlander actor for Sky News

By Press Association
Actor Laurence Dobiesz (Sky News/PA)
Actor Laurence Dobiesz (Sky News/PA)

Adds final two pars

The Duke of Sussex’s courtroom evidence is to be reconstructed by an actor who featured in Outlander in a series of special programmes for Sky News.

Actor Laurence Dobiesz will be bringing to life “significant moments” from the statements made by Harry in London’s High Court this week in his claim against the publisher of the Daily Mirror.

The duke, 38, is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

MGN is contesting his claim and has either denied or not admitted that articles about Harry being examined at the trial involved phone hacking or unlawful activity.

Each night at 9pm, Sky News broadcaster Jonathan Samuels is set to present the special, titled Harry In Court, with Dobiesz voicing evidence given by the duke.

The actor has previously appeared in historical drama Outlander as well as 2011’s Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows which starred Robert Downey Jr.

A preview clip of Dobiesz’s portrayal has gained considerable attention from social media users after it was posted on Sky News’s Twitter account.

Some questioned the editorial decision of the broadcaster to recreate the scene while others were not convinced by Dobiesz’s impersonation.

Sky News’s Harry In Court reconstruction (Sky News/PA)

On Tuesday, Harry faced nearly five hours of questions from a barrister for MGN as he became the first senior royal in more than two decades to personally appear in court proceedings.

His claim is being heard alongside three other “representative” claims during a trial which began last month and is due to last six to seven weeks.

The three other representative claimants are Coronation Street actor Michael Turner, known professionally as Michael Le Vell, who is best known for playing Kevin Webster in the long-running soap, former Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson and comedian Paul Whitehouse’s ex-wife Fiona Wightman.

Sky News’s executive editor and managing director Jonathan Levy has said the reconstruction of the duke’s evidence will “offer viewers an accurate and fair representation of what is said and a better understanding of how the case unfolds” as no cameras or recording are allowed in the courtroom.

“Sky News has a long tradition of reconstructing off-camera proceedings, with our re-enactment of the Michael Jackson trial in 2005 and Hutton Inquiry in 2003,” he added.

Broadcaster GB News also featured its own reconstruction of court room proceedings, following the first day of Harry’s evidence.

A clip posted online showed an unnamed white actor with ginger hair in a mocked up court room setting, answering questions from another actor, dressed as a barrister.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]