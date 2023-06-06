Stanley Tucci among stars celebrating new exhibition at Royal Academy of Arts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Stanley Tucci among stars celebrating new exhibition at Royal Academy of Arts

By Press Association
Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt attending the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party held at Burlington House, London (Ian West/PA)
Stanley Tucci and Felicity Blunt attending the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party held at Burlington House, London (Ian West/PA)

Stanley Tucci, Claudia Winkleman and Sir Grayson Perry were among the famous faces celebrating the 255th Summer Exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts.

They were joined by a host of stars including singer Charli XCX, actor Russell Tovey and former Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw at the preview of the exhibition held on Tuesday at Burlington House in London.

Hollywood actor Tucci wore a cream blazer with dark trousers and tie to event alongside his wife Felicity Blunt, who dressed in white trousers and a blue blazer.

Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2023 – London
Claudia Winkleman and husband Kris Thykier (Ian West/PA)

Winkleman paired her signature fringe with a black trouser suit and was accompanied by her husband Kris Thykier who donned a navy suit and white open shirt.

Boom Clap singer Charli XCX stayed with the muted tones with a black bodycon midi dress and white knee high boots.

Meanwhile artist, potter and broadcaster Sir Grayson offered up a pop of colour with a sparkly pink and black checkboard print dress with shooting star detailing.

Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party 2023 – London
Sir Grayson Perry attended the exhibition (Ian West/PA)

The annual Royal Academy summer exhibition, which provides a platform for the artistic community, is this year co-ordinated by contemporary British painter David Remfry RA.

Each year, a different committee of artists and architects selects more than 1,200 works for display from a range of media including prints, paintings, film, photography and sculpture.

Working with the other committee members, Remfry’s Summer Exhibition will explore the theme Only Connect, taken from the famous quote in Howards End by EM Forster.

The Summer Exhibition is described as “the world’s largest open submission contemporary art show” and it has taken place every year since 1769.

A part of the funds raised from the exhibition will contribute to financing the postgraduate students at the Royal Academy Schools.

Artists exhibiting work this year include Lindsey Mendick, Ida Applebroog and Caroline Walker, as well as Royal Academicians Frank Bowling, Michael Craig-Martin and Tracey Emin.

Among the collection, a mobile installation by Irish fashion designer Richard Malone will hang in the Central Hall in an attempt to “transverse the line between fashion and sculpture”.

The Royal Academy of Arts’ Summer Exhibition will run from June 21 to August 21.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]