The King attends special concert featuring music from his coronation

The King listened to music which was played at his coronation when he attended the first night of a new series of special concerts.

Charles attended the event, organised by Wigmore Hall, at St James’s Roman Catholic Church, in London, on Tuesday evening.

The concert featured all four coronation anthems by George Frideric Handel, including Zadok the Priest.

The pieces were performed by leading French baroque ensemble Le Concert Spirituel, and conducted by Herve Niquet.

During the concert Charles presented Judith Weir, Master of the King’s Music, with honorary membership of the Royal Philharmonic Society (RPS), in recognition of her services to music.

The King also met a number of guests throughout the evening, including BBC Radio 3 controller Sam Jackson, rabbi baroness Julia Neuberger, Jeneba and Dr Kadiatu Kanneh-Mason and musicians of Le Concert Spirituel.

The concert began with a fanfare and a performance of the national anthem, sung by British baritone Roderick Williams.

Tuesday’s event is the first in a series of Wigmore Hall concerts taking place at the venue, allowing artists associated with the organisation to stage larger-scale performances.

The next concert in the series features Wigmore Hall Baroque Ensemble in Residence Solomon’s Knot performing Bach’s St Matthew Passion on Monday June 19.

John Gilhooly, director of Wigmore Hall and RPS chairman said: “It has been a huge honour to welcome His Majesty The King to this very special concert.

“The occasion is a wonderful reflection of 21st century cosmopolitan Britain, where the Head of State is celebrated by French musicians performing German music at a Catholic church with historic links to Spain, in a concert organised by an Irishman.

“I am particularly pleased that His Majesty was able to present the RPS honorary membership to Judith Weir.”

Tuesday’s concert will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 at 7.30pm. on Thursday June 8.