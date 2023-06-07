Chesney Hawkes calls Prague concert for West Ham fans ‘best gig of my life’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Singer Chesney Hawkes has described playing to thousands of West Ham United fans in Prague on Wednesday as “the best gig of my life”.

The pop star, whose song The One And Only was a number one hit in the UK for five weeks in 1991, has been a lifelong West Ham United fan.

He told the PA news agency that he “felt the love” as he performed alongside members of his family to thousands of West Ham supporters in Letna Park ahead of the team’s Europa Conference League final clash with Fiorentina.

“That was like the best gig of my life.” he said.

“Just to be amongst these people, this is my family right here.

“It was amazing, absolutely incredible, felt the love.

“To have my whole family on-stage, my son, my brother, my best friend, it was just a dream come true.

“Now for part two, hopefully we bring back the cup.”

He added that if West Ham win he will “go into the streets of Prague and celebrate”.

Fans basked in the sun during Hawkes’ performance, singing football chants and passing a large inflatable ball around the crowd.

Throughout the gig, Hawkes played fan songs including West Ham Are Massive and I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles.

However, it was his rendition of his hit The One And Only that got the crowd going.

Speaking to the crowd while on stage, he said: “Cheers West Ham, let’s raise our glasses, we’ve made it to a f****** final,” he said.

“I can not tell you how much this means to me, and I know how much it means to all of you lot.”