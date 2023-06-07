Sir Michael Caine announces debut thriller novel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sir Michael Caine announces debut thriller novel

By Press Association
Michael Caine announces debut thriller novel (Ian West/PA)
Michael Caine announces debut thriller novel (Ian West/PA)

Sir Michael Caine is to publish his debut thriller novel later this year.

The veteran British actor, 90, said he was “delighted” to announce the book, titled Deadly Game, which is due to arrive on 23 November.

Published by Hodder and Stoughton, the novel follows the adventures of DCI Harry Taylor, a detective with no respect for red tape or political reputations.

With security agencies across the world on red alert, it’s Harry and his unconventional team from the Metropolitan Police who must hit the streets in search of a lead.

Chasing down suspects including aristocratic art dealer Julian Smythe in London and oligarch Vladimir Voldrev in Barbados, the pressure is on to find a batch of missing uranium.

Deadly Game is described as “a compelling, fast-paced novel of international intrigue and twisting suspense from a legendary actor and British icon, who now proves himself to be a first-rate thriller writer”.

Sir Michael said: “It’s been my ambition for years to write a thriller. It’s the genre I most love to read, and I’ve really got a buzz out of working on Deadly Game and teaming up with Hodder once again to publish it.

“I hope readers enjoy getting to know Harry Taylor as much as I did.”

The actor has appeared in more than 160 films in a career spanning seven decades.

He is well known for his roles in classic films including Zulu, The Italian Job, and more recently Interstellar and DC’s The Dark Knight franchise, alongside Christian Bale.

Though Deadly Game is his first fiction novel, he has already produced several autobiographical works including What’s It All About?, in 1992, and The Elephant To Hollywood in 2010.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]