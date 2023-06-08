‘World’s last gas-lit cinema’ ready to reopen after £2m restoration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

‘World’s last gas-lit cinema’ ready to reopen after £2m restoration

By Press Association
Refurbishment work being undertaken at the Hyde Park Picture House in Leeds (Ollie Jenkins/PA)
Refurbishment work being undertaken at the Hyde Park Picture House in Leeds (Ollie Jenkins/PA)

A “gem of a picture house” which is reopening its doors after a £4 million restoration is thought to be the last remaining gas-lit cinema in the world.

The 109-year-old Hyde Park Picture House, in Leeds, is one of the oldest in the UK.

And its refurbishment means that its nine gas lights will be lit for every screening once it opens again on Friday June 30.

Hyde Park Picture House visualisation
A visualisation by Park/Page of the Hyde Park Picture House in Leeds (Park/Page/PA)

The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which has provided £2.3 million of the funding, said it is the last remaining gas-lit cinema in the UK and thought to be last in the world.

It said the revamp of a much-loved community hub, which has also been backed by Leeds City Council and the Garfield Weston Foundation, bucks the trend at a difficult time for cinemas.

The two-year restoration project has also included installing a brand-new, 50-seat, second screen, located in the cinema’s basement, which will open in July.

The main screen reopens in June with Wes Anderson’s critically acclaimed Asteroid City, followed by a summer of screenings and launch events for the Picture House’s distinct programme.

Cinemagoers will see that the project has seen the facade repaired, the restoration of the original terrazzo flooring and the introduction of accessible facilities, including a ramped entrance.

Lamps following refurbishment work at the picture house
Lamps following refurbishment work at the picture house (Ollie Jenkins/PA)

Alan Gay, chair of the Leeds Heritage Theatres Board, said: “As we move towards re-opening after this extended period of closure, we cannot wait to welcome the people of Leeds back to the Picture House and look forward to showing the cinema to a new generation of film-goers.”

Leeds Heritage Theatres CEO Chris Blythe said: “When we started work on the Picture House project in 2015 we had no idea of the challenges ahead and how long our original timeline would have to be extended.

“Nor did we fully appreciate the support and love so many people across the city and nationally would show for our cinema.

“As we stand on the cusp of re-opening, we are looking forward to a bright future with this gem of a picture house restored and more accessible than ever before.”

Helen Featherstone, director of England North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “I can’t wait for the doors to reopen for the community to enjoy this special place once more and continue to build on that important heritage for future generations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]