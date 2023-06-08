Visitors told to experience historic sites with senses as phones ‘overstimulate’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Visitors told to experience historic sites with senses as phones ‘overstimulate’

By Press Association
Walmer Castle (Jim Holden/ English Heritage)
Walmer Castle (Jim Holden/ English Heritage)

Visitors to historical landmarks have been told to use their senses to imagine the past as today’s culture is “overstimulated” with the continued use of mobile phones.

English Heritage has put up signs to encourage visitors to use their sight, hearing, taste, touch and smell when visiting the charity’s sites.

The notices feature messages which include: “Caution echoes of the past can be heard here”, “Beware this view will live long in the memory”, “Warning smelling these flowers will transport you back in time” and “Stop take off your shoes and stand where history happened”.

Audley End, Saffron Walden. (Jim Holden/ English Heritage)
Audley End House and Gardens, Saffron Walden (Jim Holden/English Heritage)

Louise Crawley, landscape adviser and historian at English Heritage, said people are “constantly overstimulated and expected to be at the end of a phone 24/7” where as historically the public derived “much pleasure” from “simple sensations”.

She added: “We hope that our visitors will be inspired to take the time to focus on the sensations around them and, in doing so, form a deeper understanding of the lives of those who went before.”

The charity has put the boards in various grounds such as the Tudor artillery fort Walmer Castle, constructed for Henry VIII, in Kent and Jacobean-style country home Audley End House and Gardens in Essex.

Ms Crawley also said: “Listen to the crunch of gravel underfoot at Down House, which Charles Darwin would have heard on his daily thinking walks.

“Feel the wind pounding your face on Hadrian’s Wall, as Roman sentries would have done on duty two thousand years ago.

“Or scan the view across the (Great) Mere from Elizabeth I’s rooms at Kenilworth Castle, imagining it filled with water as it was when she looked out upon it.”

Walmer Castle. (Jim Holden/ English Heritage)
Walmer Castle, constructed for Henry VIII, in Kent (Jim Holden/English Heritage)

The charity has also created a visual guide, put together by English Heritage historians, called 50 Ways To Explore Using Your Senses on its website.

It includes suggestions such as feeling the chill of ancient stones, tasting heritage produce grown in historic kitchen gardens, taking on new perspectives from the vantage points of historic figures and sniffing out the onsite animals.

The signs will be at English Heritage sites from now until the end of July.

Please head to the charity’s website, english-heritage.org.uk, for more information on its guide.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]