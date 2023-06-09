Sam Smith releases new single with Madonna

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Smith has released their new single with Queen of Pop Madonna.

The new song, teased on Smith’s social media for several weeks, is titled Vulgar and dropped on Friday.

With a driving beat and Middle Eastern-style melody, the track features provocative lyrics, rapped by both singers.

Smith had previously appeared to suggest Madonna would be joining them as a surprise guest at a show at the Manchester AO arena in May, which was cancelled at the last minute.

The 64-year-old US singer-songwriter introduced a performance by Smith and Kim Petras at the Grammy Awards in February.

“Are you ready for some controversy?” she said

“If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something.”

Madonna later presented the pair with the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for their hit Unholy.