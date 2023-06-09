Robert Carlyle: I’ve turned down superhero movies – I don’t fancy the tights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Robert Carlyle: I’ve turned down superhero movies – I don’t fancy the tights

By Press Association
Robert Carlyle: I’ve turned down superhero movies – I don’t fancy the tights (Danny Lawson/PA)
Robert Carlyle: I’ve turned down superhero movies – I don’t fancy the tights (Danny Lawson/PA)

Robert Carlyle says he has previously been offered roles in blockbuster superhero movies, but turned them down because he did not “fancy the tights or capes”.

The Trainspotting star, 62, said “kitchen sink dramas” were his “home and territory” and he preferred playing roles that gave voices to those who “don’t generally get heard”.

It comes as Carlyle reprises his famous role of Gaz from the 1997 hit film The Full Monty, which followed six unemployed South Yorkshire steel workers who turn to stripping to make ends meet.

UK premiere for The Full Monty
The Trainspotting star, 62, said ‘kitchen sink dramas’ were his ‘home and territory’ (Danny Lawson/PA)

He now stars in a new Disney+ spin-off series, set 25 years later, alongside original cast members including Mark Addy, Steve Huison and Lesley Sharp.

Speaking to the Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Carlyle said he had “skirted around” the world of big budget movies for around 20 years.

“It’s not for me… I’ve always been at home with kitchen sink dramas, that’s my home, that’s my territory,” he said.

“It’s where I’m from, those are my people and I like to represent that, and giving voices to people that don’t generally get heard.”

Asked by Moyles about a possible part in a Marvel film , he replied: “I don’t fancy the tights and the cape really.

“I’ve been offered them but, nah.”

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X airs weekdays from 6.30am to 10am and on Global Player.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]