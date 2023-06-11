King meets authors and actors at Hampton Court literary festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

King meets authors and actors at Hampton Court literary festival

By Press Association
Charles greets Derek Jacobi and Richard E Grant during a reception (Adrian Dennis/PA)
Charles greets Derek Jacobi and Richard E Grant during a reception (Adrian Dennis/PA)

The King has met authors, actors and lovers of literature at a private reception at the inaugural Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace.

The event on Sunday featured stars including Gyles Brandreth and Derek Jacobi.

The Queen was delayed due to bad weather but the evening got under way in her absence with readings from Dame Joanna Lumley and Richard E Grant.

Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival
Dame Joanna Lumley and Richard E Grant gave readings (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Dame Joanna performed The Listeners by Walter de la Mare while Grant read Lewis Carroll’s All In The Golden Afternoon, the preface poem to Alice In Wonderland.

The two then shared a reading of The Lady Of Shalott by Alfred Tennyson before Grant finished with a rendition of William Shakespeare’s Sonnet 18.

Speaking about the importance of reading, Grant said: “Anything that encourages people to read and not just read graphic novels, I think is worthwhile.”

Speaking about his own reading interests, he said Alice In Wonderland “has been my favourite book since I was seven and I’ve read it every year religiously ever since”.

Brandreth said: “It’s wonderful to have the King and a Queen whose passion for the arts is totally authentic.”

Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival
Gyles Brandreth appeared at the festival (Adrian Dennis/PA)

He revealed he had shared a joke with Charles about his jumper, which bore the insignia of the Tudor Rose.

He said: “I was checking with him whether it was 1603 that Shakespeare came here to perform with the King’s Men. He said ‘if you say it’s 1603 we’ll settle it at that’.”

Speaking of the importance of the occasion, actor and comedian Ben Elton said: “It’s deeply significant that the King and Queen are focusing on literature.

“I can’t think of a better thing to be focusing on than the power of words and the power of language.”

Author Kate Mosse said: “Her Majesty is such a passionate supporter of reading and of women.”

Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival
Queen Camilla arrives at the reception (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Book lover Camilla launched her Reading Room as an Instagram book club in 2021 to inspire readers during lockdown.

It was relaunched as a charity in February to work on advancing education by promoting the appreciation of literature among adults and children.

The festival is a co-production between The Queen’s Reading Room and Historic Royal Palaces, the independent charity that cares for Hampton Court Palace.

Proceeds will go towards the work of both charities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]