Jack and Michael Whitehall to host Father’s Day special on Classic FM

Comedian Jack Whitehall and his father Michael Whitehall will host a special programme for Father’s Day on Classic FM.

During the programme, Jack will discuss the prospect of fatherhood, having recently announced the pregnancy of his girlfriend Roxy Horner.

The Whitehalls On Father’s Day is one of two new Classic FM programmes that will be hosted by the Whitehall family.

The other programme, Crotchety Composer Series, will be led by Michael and his wife Hilary Whitehall, who co-host The Wittering Whitehalls Podcast.

Michael is also known for starring in Netflix show Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father, which follows the father-son duo as they travel the world together.

The Whitehalls On Father’s Day will air at 9pm on Sunday June 18 and feature music from composers including J.S Bach and John Williams, who created Jack’s favourite childhood song – Flying Theme from E.T The Extra Terrestrial.

The Crotchety Composer Series will launch on Sunday June 25 at 9pm and showcase some of the most celebrated composers in the history of classical music.

Jack Whitehall and his girlfriend Roxy Horner (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Exploring the personalities behind the music, Hilary and Michael will bring tales of ill-tempered musicians like Rachmaninoff.

Michael said: “The elegiac and romantic Rachmaninoff’s 2nd Symphony, particularly the second movement, is one of my favourite pieces of music.

“I can’t believe Rachmaninoff was grumpy and if he seldom smiled in photos, I’d do the same. I hate being photographed.”

Discussing the two new programmes, Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Whitehalls to Classic FM for some very special programmes.

Michael Whitehall, Jack Whitehall and Hilary Whitehall (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“It will be a really enjoyable listen on Father’s Day, especially as Jack is preparing to become a dad for the first time, as the popular father-and-son duo celebrate the classical music that’s important to them.

“Then Crotchety Composers will be a frank and honest look at the human side to some of the most famous composers with some fascinating insight and a trademark Michael Whitehall opinion or two, as he so often does on The Wittering Whitehalls podcast, combined with Michael and Hilary’s love of classical music; it’s a perfect pairing.”

The Whitehalls On Father’s Day and the Crotchety Composer Series will be available on Global Player for an extended period of time.