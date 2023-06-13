Blue singer Lee Ryan attempts to overturn flight assault conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Blue singer Lee Ryan attempts to overturn flight assault conviction

By Press Association
Blue singer Lee Ryan (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Blue singer Lee Ryan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Singer Lee Ryan has appeared at court to appeal against his conviction for drunkenly assaulting a police officer during his arrest for telling a black flight attendant: “I want your chocolate children.”

A hearing in January this year was told the singer, 39, was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31 last year.

After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about Leah Gordon’s looks, calling her a “chocolate cookie” before grabbing her wrists.

Police footage showed Ryan “snarling” and swearing at a Pc Bryett after allegedly biting a Pc as officers attempted to arrest him on his arrival at the airport.

Lee Ryan court case
Lee Ryan was found guilty in January of racially aggravated assault for drunkenly telling a black flight attendant ‘I want your chocolate children’ in July last year (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He was found guilty at Ealing Magistrates’ Court in January of racially aggravated common assault by beating and behaving in an abusive way towards the cabin crew member, while pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer by biting him.

But appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, he appealed to overturn the plea, claiming he had received bad advice from his solicitor Mike Rainford.

Keima Payton, representing Ryan, told a magistrate that her client suffered from autistic spectrum disorder and had “slow processing skills” leading to “impairments in understanding what is said to him”, according to a psychological report.

She said that text messages sent by Ryan on the day of the hearing showed that he was made to feel like he “had to” plead guilty by Mr Rainford, “even though he (Pc Bryett) had me by the neck”.

Ms Payton said that body-worn footage which might have helped Ryan claim self-defence had not been presented to him until shortly before his court appearance, meaning he was unable to properly consider it.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Ryan said he initially denied assaulting the police officer at a hearing in November where he admitted to being drunk on an aircraft, saying: “I didn’t do it – I didn’t bite him. That’s why I pleaded not guilty.”

He said that, in the weeks which followed, his solicitor assured him that the assault charge would be dropped before the next hearing.

“I found him quite dismissive and rude, quite condescending,” Ryan said.

On the morning of his next hearing in January, scheduled for trial, he said he was shown a video showing him in an altercation with a police officer which he had been “begging” Mr Rainford to see “for months”.

He said his solicitor made him feel like he had “no choice” but to plead guilty after watching the video.

“I asked him if there was more time because it felt so rushed, and he said there was no time,” Ryan told the court.

“It had become very clear that he either didn’t care or just wasn’t prepared.

“I realised Mike wasn’t great. He wasn’t doing his job properly – there were warning signs.”

Describing the moment he pleaded guilty, he said: “I couldn’t believe the words coming out of my mouth.

“There was no conviction – it wasn’t true. I was being made to do it.”

When asked whether he assaulted Pc Bryett, Ryan said he was acting in self-defence, saying: “Who is that guy that died recently – George Floyd – because a police officer choked him?

“That’s what he (PC Bryett) did to me – he choked me. He tried to strangle me.”

The hearing continues.