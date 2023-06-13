Blue singer Lee Ryan wins bid to withdraw guilty plea for ‘assaulting officer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Blue singer Lee Ryan wins bid to withdraw guilty plea for ‘assaulting officer’

By Press Association
Singer Lee Ryan has successfully applied to withdraw his guilty plea for drunkenly assaulting a police officer during his arrest for abusing a black flight attendant (PA)
Singer Lee Ryan has successfully applied to withdraw his guilty plea for drunkenly assaulting a police officer during his arrest for abusing a black flight attendant (PA)

Singer Lee Ryan has successfully applied to withdraw his guilty plea for drunkenly assaulting a police officer during his arrest for abusing a black flight attendant.

A hearing in January was told the singer, 39, was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a bottle of port before a British Airways flight from Glasgow to London City Airport on July 31 last year.

After being refused more alcohol on the plane and told to return to his seat, Ryan made comments about attendant Leah Gordon’s looks, calling her a “chocolate cookie”, before grabbing her wrists.

Police footage showed Ryan “snarling” and swearing after allegedly trying to bite a Pc Bryett as officers attempted to arrest him on his arrival at the airport.

Lee Ryan court case
Lee Ryan was found guilty in January of racially aggravated assault for drunkenly telling a black flight attendant ‘I want your chocolate children’ in July last year (PA)

He was found guilty at Ealing Magistrates’ Court in January of racially aggravated common assault by beating and behaving in an abusive way towards the cabin crew member, while pleading guilty to assaulting a police officer by biting him.

But appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Ryan was told it would be “unjust” for him not to be allowed to withdraw the guilty plea after he claimed he received bad advice from his solicitor Mike Rainford.

Keima Payton, representing Ryan, earlier said her client has autistic spectrum disorder and “slow processing skills”, leading to “impairments in understanding what is said to him”, according to a psychological report.

She said text messages sent by Ryan on the day of the hearing showed he was made to feel like he “had to” plead guilty by Mr Rainford, “even though he (Pc Bryett) had me by the neck”.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Ryan said he initially chose not to plead guilty to assaulting a police officer at a hearing in November, when he admitted to being drunk on an aircraft, saying: “I didn’t do it. I didn’t bite him. That’s the reason why I pleaded not guilty.”

Describing the moment he pleaded guilty at a second hearing in January, when a trial was due to start, he said: “I couldn’t believe the words coming out of my mouth.

“There was no conviction. It wasn’t true. I was being made to do it.”

Ruling Ryan could withdraw the plea on Tuesday, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram said: “There is a feature of this case that makes it slightly different.

“Mr Ryan was diagnosed with ADHD. He has subsequently been diagnosed with Asperger’s.

“One of the challenges that people with high-functioning autism can have is slow processing of information and responding inappropriately to what is said.

“Mr Ryan was advised. He received that advice as an instruction.

“In these circumstances I am in real doubt as to whether it was an informed admission of guilt or a following of instructions.

“It would be unjust not to allow him to withdraw his guilty plea.”

Ryan entered a second not guilty plea at the hearing and elected to be put on trial.

A decision on whether or not Ryan will face a trial will be made at a fresh hearing in July.