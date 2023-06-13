Top theatre producer picks up gong ‘in the memory of her family’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Top theatre producer picks up gong ‘in the memory of her family’

By Press Association
A theatre producer who picked up a gong at Buckingham Palace said she works hard in the memory of her family who travelled from Russia and escaped the Nazis (Victoria Jones/PA)
A theatre producer who picked up a gong at Buckingham Palace said she works hard in the memory of her family who travelled from Russia and escaped the Nazis (Victoria Jones/PA)

A theatre producer who picked up a gong at Buckingham Palace said she works hard in memory of her family, who travelled from Russia and escaped the Nazis.

Sonia Friedman, whose production company is behind some of the biggest shows in the West End and on Broadway, said her family “sacrificed a huge amount”.

She found out about the honour around the time she learned her brother, violinist and artist Richard Friedman, was going to die.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Sonia Friedman is made a CBE (Aaron Chown/PA)

“And my brother is the reason that I do what I do, because he was my inspiration when I was growing up – to be creative and to storytell and to use my imagination,” she said after getting her award on Tuesday.

Ms Friedman, who has been made a CBE for services to theatre, said: “This will sound cliched but it is the truth, which is I come from a Russian immigrant refugee family who came here with nothing.

“And they sacrificed a huge amount in order for my generation to exist, my generation of siblings, and I do it for them. I do it for their memory.

“And it’s a legacy that, at the end of my life, I can have won many, many Oliviers or Tonys but I will have something that will carry through for my memory, particularly as I don’t have children.

“It’s a confirmation that I did something in the memory of the family who travelled from Russia, escaped the Nazis, to allow me to do this.”

Ms Friedman, whose company produced the hit play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child, is currently working on the upcoming play Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

She was joined at the ceremony by her partner and the wife and daughter of her late brother Richard.

Also there was former Saracens player Floyd Steadman, the first black scrum-half and captain of a top-flight English rugby union club, who was made an OBE for services to the sport, education and charity.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Floyd Steadman being honoured by the Princess Royal (Aaron Chown/PA)

He said he was “in shock” when told about the honour and described the day as “a wonderful occasion” for him and his three sons, adding that his wife – who died six and a half years ago – would have loved it.

Also picking up a gong was internationally renowned bowler Sandra Bailie, who was made an MBE for services to bowls.

The 62-year-old grandmother from Co Down holds the record for the highest number of Irish indoor titles (29) and has earned 42 Irish caps and won two British titles in triples and pairs competitions.

She has also excelled in outdoor bowls, winning 44 Irish caps and seven Irish titles.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Sandra Bailie at the palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

Ms Bailie described her day at the palace as “absolutely wonderful”, saying the experience was “quite surreal”.

Bryn Hughes, whose daughter Pc Nicola Hughes was killed in 2012 alongside Pc Fiona Bone in a gun and grenade ambush while on duty in Tameside, Greater Manchester, was also honoured at the ceremony.

Mr Hughes set up the Pc Nicola Hughes Memorial Fund in 2014 to help young people under the age of 21, who have lost a close family member through a violent crime such as murder or manslaughter, with grants and services.

He was made an MBE for his work supporting young people who have suffered loss due to violent crime.

Reflecting on hearing about the honour, Mr Hughes said he thought it was a “wind up” before realising it was real, prompting the hair on the back of his neck to stand up.

He said he told the Princess Royal it was a day of “mixed emotion”.

Asked what he thinks his daughter would make of the honour, Mr Hughes said she would be proud – but joked she would also make fun of it.