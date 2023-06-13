Gold medallion celebrating King George III’s recovery from illness to go on sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gold medallion celebrating King George III’s recovery from illness to go on sale

By Press Association
A gold medallion celebrating King George III’s recovery from illness is to go on sale (Christie’s Images Ltd 2023/PA)
A gold medallion celebrating King George III’s recovery from illness is to go on sale (Christie’s Images Ltd 2023/PA)

A golden medallion commissioned by Queen Charlotte to celebrate King George III’s “recovery from illness” is expected to sell for up to £5,000 at auction.

The item, part of the Bayreuth Collection, was gifted to close friends of the king in 1789.

It is due to appear at Christie’s sale on July 7 during the auction house’s Classic Week.

Charlotte’s announcement that the king had recovered was greeted with widespread celebrations in 1789.

The item is due to appear at Christie’s sale on July 7 (Christie’s Images Ltd 2023/PA)

The UK Parliament presented addresses of congratulation to George III on March 10, the date commemorated on the medallion.

The medallion was presented by Charlotte on March 19 and it was later converted into a locket surmounted by an enamelled crown, set with diamonds, rubies and emeralds.

George III was subsequently diagnosed as having porphyria, a rare disorder that can affect the nervous system and skin.

The medallion carries an estimated price of £3,000-£5,000.

It forms part of Bayreuth: A Connoisseur’s Collection of English Silver and Gold Boxes, which is known for items of rarity, condition and provenance.

With estimates ranging from £1,200 to £250,000, the collection will be on public view from July 1-6 in London.

Christie’s international head of silver, Harry Williams-Bulkeley, said: “This collection presents the market with an extraordinary selection of the very best silver and gold boxes sold in London, New York and Geneva over the last 30 years.

Special screening for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The sale comes following the recent success of Netflix spin-off show Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story starring Golda Rosheuvel and India Ria Amarteifio (Ian West/PA)

“It has been formed under the disciplined and passionate eye of a collector with boundless energy and enthusiasm, allied with a scholarly curiosity to delve deeper into specialised fields.

“It is a reflection of true connoisseurship in its most enriching form.

“It is evident that behind the collection there is an innate understanding of the imagination and the creative skill of the craftsman, and an erudite appreciation of its ownership, from celebrated collectors and great country houses including Chatsworth, Belvoir Castle, and Stowe House.”

The sale comes following the recent success of Netflix spin-off show Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Starring India Ria Amarteifio and Golda Rosheuvel in the title role, and Corey Mylchreest, the series tells the story of the young queen’s marriage to King George of England, ushering in an epic love story that transforms high society.