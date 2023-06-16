Ryan Reynolds confirms birth of fourth child with Blake Lively

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Ryan Reynolds confirms birth of fourth child with Blake Lively

By Press Association
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Dennis Van Tine/PA)
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Dennis Van Tine/PA)

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his wife Blake Lively has given birth to their fourth child.

The actor, 46, who married Gossip Girl actress Lively in 2012, also announced his new series Bedtime Stories With Ryan on Thursday.

On Twitter, he wrote: “The idea for a show made to help everyone fall asleep was born the same day as my fourth child.

“I can’t wait for you to watch Bedtime Stories, premiering June 20th on @MaximumEffort Channel on @fubotv.”

In July 2021, Reynolds joined a long list of celebrities who have read a CBeebies Bedtime Story when he recited Maurice Sendak’s Where The Wild Things Are.

The BBC programme features guests reading a children’s tale at night.

Lively and Reynolds, who co-starred in 2011’s Green Lantern, are already parents to daughters James, Inez and Betty.

The 35-year-old actress had previously suggested in a February social media post that she had “been busy” alongside a baby emoji and a picture with Reynolds.

Reynolds did not confirm the sex of the new baby.

The Canadian-born actor was previously married to Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, 38, from 2008 to 2011.

In recent years, Reynolds and his fellow actor Rob McElhenney – also the creator of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia – have invested into Welsh football club Wrexham which has since been promoted into the Football League.

The pair took over the club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021.

