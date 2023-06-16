Sussexes advised to get ‘messaging right’ after lucrative Spotify deal ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sussexes advised to get ‘messaging right’ after lucrative Spotify deal ends

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (PA)

A PR guru has advised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to get their “messaging right” after their lucrative podcast deal with Spotify was ended by mutual agreement.

Meghan and Harry’s production company Archewell Audio only made one podcast series for the streaming giant after signing a contract in late 2020, estimated to be worth around 25 million US dollars (£19.5 million).

The ending of the deal will raise questions about the popularity of the podcast hosted by Meghan and whether the agreement was value for money for Spotify which earlier this month announced job cuts.

Queen Elizabeth II death
Meghan and Harry pictured attending events around the Queen’s funeral (Jacob King/PA)

Mark Borkowski, a public relations and crisis consultant, said the announcement would diminish what the Sussexes could receive from possibly future episodes of the series.

He said: “Spotify and all the streamers who did very well out of lockdown are now looking hard at the costs – their algorithms don’t lie.

“If they were successful and they were valued by Spotify they would still be there.”

He added: “It shows that they don’t really have anything interesting to say and more importantly they don’t have critical friends in the centre of their organisation. And whatever you are as a content producer, you’ve got to sustain it over a period of time and you need the best team around you.”

The podcast Archetypes ran for 12 episodes from August 2022 with Meghan chatting to celebrities, historians and experts about the history of stereotypes levelled against women.

Review of the Year 2022
Meghan hosted the podcast series aired on Spotify that has now ended (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Tennis star Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and actors Mindy Kaling and Constance Wu were among the guests.

The joint statement from Archewell and Spotify said: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

An Archewell Productions spokeswoman reportedly told the Wall Street Journal: “Meghan is continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

Harry and Meghan stepped down as working royals in 2020 and moved to California for personal and financial freedom and the Spotify deal, alongside a more substantial tie-up with Netflix rumoured to be worth in excess of £100 million, appeared to be vindicate their decision.

But to maintain their lifestyle, which includes paying for security, they need to generate an large income which has always been problematic for members of the monarchy.

King Charles III Coronation
Harry’s controversial memoir Spare (James Manning/PA)

Mr Borkowski suggested they needed to learn from this setback and attract a “top team” to help with creating content.

He said the Sussexes needed to consider “we’re not getting our messaging right for our audience” and that maybe their followers were “not looking for great pronouncements on civil society… maybe what they want from Meghan is a lifestyle brand”.

While from Harry, whose controversial memoir Spare heavily criticised the royal family, it might be more royal “soap opera”.

