The Queen director Stephen Frears knighted in birthday honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

The Queen director Stephen Frears knighted in birthday honours

By Press Association
Stephen Frears (Ian West/PA)
Stephen Frears (Ian West/PA)

Best known for directing films about real-life people and monarchs, Stephen Frears has been given a knighthood in the birthday honours.

Among his most famous films is The Queen, which won Dame Helen Mirren an Oscar and landed him a directing nod.

He has also been lauded for My Beautiful Laundrette, Dangerous Liaisons, Victoria & Abdul, Philomena and The Grifters, for which he was also Oscar nominated.

Florence Foster Jenkins World Premiere – London
Frears with Florence Foster Jenkins stars Hugh Grant and Meryl Streep (Ian West/PA)

His work in television has also been celebrated, with credits including A Very English Scandal, Quiz and The Deal, about the friendship and rivalry between Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.

Born in Leicester in 1941 and educated at Cambridge, Frears worked in theatre and at the BBC before making his feature film debut with Gumshoe in 1971.

He first made his mark with the 1985 interracial drama My Beautiful Laundrette, based on a Hanif Kureishi story and starring Daniel Day Lewis.

Since then his career has been peppered with stories of real people, including Mrs Henderson Presents starring Dame Judi Dench; Victoria & Abdul, in which Dame Judi revives her portrayal of Queen Victoria; The Program, starring Ben Foster as disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong; Florence Foster Jenkins, starring Meryl Streep as the deluded soprano and Philomena, with Dame Judi back with Frears, this time playing an Irish woman on a quest to find out what happened to the baby boy taken away from her in the 1950s.

He also made a documentary entitled Muhammad Ali’s Greatest Fight, about the boxer’s refusal to fight in Vietnam.

But it is The Queen that is arguably his most significant and acclaimed work, with Dame Helen playing the late monarch in the days after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997. It also stars Michael Sheen as Tony Blair, reprising his role from The Deal.

Venice Film Festival
Frears with The Queen star Dame Helen Mirren (Ian West/PA)

Dame Helen took home the best actress Oscar and the film was nominated for best picture, best screenplay and best costumes, while Frears was nominated for his direction.

His most recent film, The Lost King, was released in 2022 and told the story of the amateur historian who found King Richard III’s long-missing remains in a Leicester car park.

He has been given a knighthood for services to film and television.

More from The Courier

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell with a smile on his face, wearing a bunnet.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell awarded BEM for 'services to football and Angus community'
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
King's Birthday Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
A very jolly graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from final day of St Andrews University graduations 2023
Ballumbie Golf Club
Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Dundee
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Harry Potter RSNO review Picture shows; RSNO Youth Choir at Harry Potter concert. na. Supplied by RSNO Date; 05/06/2023
REVIEW: RNSO's Harry Potter performance brought five-star magic
Lyall Cameron with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron’s ambition for Dark Blues in Premiership is refreshing
Stephen Frears (Ian West/PA)
Friday court round-up — Taser trouble and the coked-up carrier
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
5 questions we put to NHS Tayside over disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel – and…
Kirkcaldy's Forth View multi-storey blocks sit on the Esplanade. Image: Google Maps
Multi-storey residents ask 'who will be answerable?' if Kirkcaldy height appliance is needed after…
Ed Wade and Ezra Miller
Fife actor lifts lid on starring as Ezra Miller’s double in blockbuster movie The…