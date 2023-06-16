Davina McCall says being made an MBE for broadcasting work ‘means a great deal’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Davina McCall says being made an MBE for broadcasting work ‘means a great deal’

By Press Association
Davina McCall says MBE for broadcasting services ‘means a great deal’ (Ian West/PA)
Davina McCall says MBE for broadcasting services ‘means a great deal’ (Ian West/PA)

Davina McCall said being made an MBE for services to broadcasting “means a great deal”, following a television career spanning more than two decades.

Ever since her role as the inaugural presenter of Big Brother in 2000, McCall has been a stalwart of British screens.

The TV star, philanthropist and lifestyle guru, 55, has hosted shows across most major networks in the UK including Channel 4, ITV, Sky and the BBC.

Known too for her impressive abdominal muscles, McCall is a firm advocate for health and wellbeing, having launched her own line of fitness equipment and activewear and multiple exercise DVDs.

She has also been vocal in championing women’s issues, including contraception and the menopause, having produced documentaries on both subjects and a book on the latter.

McCall has been made an MBE in the King’s birthday honours for services to broadcasting.

“I can’t believe it. It’s a great honour and it really means a great deal,” she said, in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

Davina McCall in Women’s Health
Known too for her impressive abdominal muscles, McCall is a firm advocate for health and wellbeing (Women’s Health/PA)

Though she presented several TV shows during the 1990s, McCall’s big break came after landing the role of Channel 4’s new reality show Big Brother.

She went on to present the popular British show until 2010 as well as several series of the weekly eviction spin-off and celebrity edition.

Big Brother was axed by Channel 4 in 2010, though McCall said she would not be returning to the show after it was picked up by Channel 5 the following year.

At that time McCall began hosting weight-loss show The Biggest Loser on ITV though the series was cancelled in 2012.

Her latest project, announced in January 2023, will see her front Your Mum, Your Dad, described by McCall as a “midlife Love Island”, which will aim to match up single parents on dates observed in secret by their grown-up children.

Big Brother 6
McCall was the inaugural presenter of Channel 4 reality show Big Brother (Steve Parsons/PA)

As well as her programme presenting duties, McCall is also known for her social justice and charitable work, though she has occasionally combined the two.

Since 2005 she has often been part of the celebrity presenter line-up for Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day and in 2021 featured in the Stand Up To Cancer telethon, during which she gave an emotional tribute to her friend – Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding.

McCall has released numerous fitness DVDs, stating that her goal is to “encourage everyone in the UK to be healthier and more active whilst having fun however little time they have.”

In 2022 she released her second book, titled Menopausing, with the aim of ending “the shame and horrific misinformation surrounding menopause”.

The book, written by McCall and Dr Naomi Potter, was named overall book of the year at the 2023 British Book Awards.

It followed the release of her Channel 4 documentary Sex, Myths and the Menopause, which was released in September 2021.

COMIC Relief/McCall
(Fiona Hanson/PA)

More recently she called for a revolution on contraception, after exploring the effects of the pill in an intimate new Channel 4  documentary.

Davina McCall’s Pill Revolution showed the presenter having her coil fitted on TV in a rare on-screen moment to help dispel misinformation around contraception.

Speaking ahead of the show’s launch in June she said that women’s health “deserves to be on the national agenda” and that filming parts of the programme had left her feeling “really f****** angry”.

“With a change of government, obviously, then there’s a whole lot of new people… So we’ve just got to keep hassling, keep pushing” she said.

“This is where we’re talking about a conversation, that has to be a revolution that keeps the momentum going.”

More from The Courier

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell with a smile on his face, wearing a bunnet.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell awarded BEM for 'services to football and Angus community'
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
King's Birthday Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
A very jolly graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from final day of St Andrews University graduations 2023
Ballumbie Golf Club
Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Dundee
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Harry Potter RSNO review Picture shows; RSNO Youth Choir at Harry Potter concert. na. Supplied by RSNO Date; 05/06/2023
REVIEW: RNSO's Harry Potter performance brought five-star magic
Lyall Cameron with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron’s ambition for Dark Blues in Premiership is refreshing
Davina McCall says MBE for broadcasting services ‘means a great deal’ (Ian West/PA)
Friday court round-up — Taser trouble and the coked-up carrier
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
5 questions we put to NHS Tayside over disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel – and…
Kirkcaldy's Forth View multi-storey blocks sit on the Esplanade. Image: Google Maps
Multi-storey residents ask 'who will be answerable?' if Kirkcaldy height appliance is needed after…
Ed Wade and Ezra Miller
Fife actor lifts lid on starring as Ezra Miller’s double in blockbuster movie The…