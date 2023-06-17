Sam Ryder ‘stoked’ to be at Isle of Wight Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Ryder ‘stoked’ to be at Isle of Wight Festival

By Press Association
Sam Ryder said he was ‘stoked’ to be at the Isle of Wight Festival (Sarah Ping/PA)
Sam Ryder said he was 'stoked' to be at the Isle of Wight Festival (Sarah Ping/PA)

Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder said he is “stoked” to perform at the Isle of Wight Festival this year, and told fans to “send good energy” for his upcoming new work and music.

Ryder, 33, also spoke about the Eurovision Song Contest, which was hosted in Liverpool in May, and said Mae Muller, who represented the UK this year, “smashed” her performance.

“Every single one of those people doing the same thing [as Mae Muller], they’re stepping on to a stage for three minutes in front of 200 million people and it takes an incredible amount of guts, frankly, to do that,” Ryder told the PA news agency.

“I would say, is just to send as much respect and kindness and empathy to every single person that goes to do that and experiences that bonkersness.”

Mae Muller performing at Eurovision 2023
Mae Muller represented the UK at Eurovision (Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Muller came second to last, following Ryder’s second place last year, though he said music should not be scored in numbers but rather enjoyed by viewers.

“It’s music, you can’t score music in a metric, but what you can do is have a lot of admiration for people who put themselves in the arena,” the Space Man singer said.

“I can’t comment on why the scores land the way they do because I think there’s a multitude of factors.

“But what I can say is that it depends on us, frankly, as viewers and fans and human beings, to treat people that go and do something like that with respect.”

He also said he was grateful to the people behind the scenes who “live and breathe Eurovision”.

He said: “It was really cool because we arrived the week of Eurovision seeing all our pals that were part of the delegation last year are now in new job roles and running the show.

“It’s amazing for them because I think it’s important for people watching at home to know that those guys live and breathe Eurovision.

“They’ve been doing it throughout the years, regardless of the results, the losses, the wins, the highs, the lows, they’ve been there and been consistent. It’s lovely for them to have that moment.”

Sam Ryder performs at Eurovision 2023
Sam Ryder said he hopes Ukraine will ‘prosper and thrive’ (Aaron Chown/PA)

While the UK hosted the song contest on behalf of Eurovision 2022 winners Ukraine, due to the ongoing conflict, Ryder said he hoped there was a chance for the country to “rebuild, prosper and thrive”.

“You have to be hopeful because, more than Eurovision alone, there is scope for the country to rebuild and prosper and thrive, which is critically important. It’s something that we all wish and that we all hope for,” he said.

Following the success of Eurovision, and after amassing more than 14 million followers on TikTok, where his covers of hit songs went viral in 2020, most recently Ryder wrote Fought And Lost which featured in Apple TV+ hit show Ted Lasso, and said being part of it was “a dream”.

“We’ve just come back from LA and we were out there because the song we wrote called Fought And Lost was in Ted Lasso’s penultimate episode,” he said.

“It’s one of my favourite TV shows. I never imagined I’d be in this position, it’s been a dream for so many years to be a part of that synergy of music, and TV and film coming together, particularly a film that you love and it’s doing incredibly well out there.

He said he has “a ton of stuff” in the works, but is focusing on the journey and is grateful for how far he has come.

“All of last year there was no set goal, it was just about gratitude, being in the moment, and understanding that these things that were coming into our life, myself and the team, are blessings,” he said.

“We can’t guarantee that those [blessings] will continue, but what you can guarantee yourself is understanding of being part of it when they’re happening to you and being thankful for the opportunity,

“So, what happens next who knows? But what I can say is we will approach it with the same grace and gratitude that we felt with everything else.”

He told fans “just keep your fingers crossed and keep sending us good energy because there’s some surprises coming – all blessings and things to be thankful for”.

