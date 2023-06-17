Joe Goldberg could face old enemy in You’s last season, Penn Badgley hints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Joe Goldberg could face old enemy in You’s last season, Penn Badgley hints

By Press Association
Penn Badgley (PA Wire)
Penn Badgley (PA Wire)

Penn Badgley has teased fans about the final season of You, saying he cannot say who his character Joe Goldberg will “come up against” as he contends with “loose ends” from his past.

The Gossip Girl star, 36, has been starring in the show as the sociopathic obsessive stalker and serial killer for four seasons since 2018.

On Saturday, Badgley told Tudum 2023: A Netflix Global Fan Event in Sao Paulo, Brazil: “I’ve heard you’re on the edge of your seats waiting and theorising about the epic conclusion to You.

“More importantly, you’re considering what or should I say who Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York.

“So I can’t say who just yet, we all know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past. The question is, who are you?”

The clip showed the characters including therapist Dr Nicky (John Stamos), suburban couple Sherry (Shalita Grant) and Cary Conrad (Travis Van Winkle), Paco (Luca Padovan), Ellie (Jenna Ortega), Nadia (Amy-Leigh Hickman) and Lady Phoebe (Tilly Keeper) seen in flashes on screen.

In the fifth season of You, Joe is set to return to New York where viewers will see him using his original name after faking his own death in previous episodes of the show.

He has not been in the US city since season one where he met and dated Guinevere Beck, played by Once Upon A Time actress Elizabeth Lail, while working as a bookseller.

Throughout the psychological thriller, he has pursued relationships while contending with his dark impulses in other locations such as London and California.

His latest love interest is gallery manager Kate Galvin, played by Fresh Meat and Call The Midwife actress Charlotte Ritchie, who used her money and connections to get rid of his controversial past at the end of series four.

Based on the best-selling novel by Caroline Kepnes, the show aired on Lifetime in its first season before being taken on by Netflix.

The final season of You will air in 2024.

More from The Courier

ACME Comis Con at the Caird Hall. .All Images by: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from ACME Dundee Comic Con 2023
Dunfermline Bus Station. Image: Stock.
Male youth arrested after 'teenage brawl' in Dunfermline
Reform Street . Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Teenager taken to hospital after serious assault in Dundee city centre
Firefighters were called to Ashmore Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Firefighters tackle 'deliberate' blaze near Dundee playpark
The fatal crash happened on the B965 Friockheim to Arbroath Road. Image: Supplied.
Female cyclist dies in hospital after Angus crash
Courier News - Fife - Craig Smith - Ceres Highland Games - CR0010929 - Ceres - Picture Shows: Backhold Wrestling competitors wrestle to get each other on their back to gain winning points - Saturday 29th June 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
LESLEY HART: Actors are no armchair experts - so I got stuck into Highland…
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Man jailed over theft of £1.2k Gucci 'nappy' bag in Broughty Ferry
Morgan Academy Prom at Invercarse Hotel, Dundee with all pupils and teachers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Proms in pictures: Morgan Academy Class of 2023
A close up photograph of The Midwife's Child author Amanda Lees. Amanda is smiling broadly.
The Midwife's Child: How a Scottish commando's love story inspired a Second World War…
Owner, Khalid Mirza outside his store. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shopkeeper ready to bow out after 40 years' service