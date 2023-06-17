Adam Kay: My life has been absolutely transformed by birth of my children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Kay: My life has been absolutely transformed by birth of my children

By Press Association
Adam Kay: My life has been absolutely transformed by birth of my children (Tricia Yourkevich/BBC/PA)
Adam Kay: My life has been absolutely transformed by birth of my children (Tricia Yourkevich/BBC/PA)

Adam Kay says his life has been “absolutely transformed for the better” after welcoming two children via surrogate with his husband.

The former doctor-turned-comedian and writer, said he hoped his son and daughter would forgive him for the “mistakes I make on the way”.

Kay shared the news for the first time while speaking to Lauren Laverne on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

He is best-known for his memoir, This is Going to Hurt; Secret Diaries of a Junior Doctor, which has sold more than three million copies.

Adam Kay (PA)

It was later turned into a Bafta-winning BBC television series starring Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod.

During the episode of Desert Island Discs, he discussed his medical career, his early life and sexuality and the latest additions to his family.

He has been married to Game Of Thrones producer James Farrell since 2018.

“We have a very boring life, or we did until six months ago,” he said.

“Now, and this isn’t something that I’ve spoken about before, there is no calm whatsoever, because we’ve got two very young babies – Ruby, who’s six months, and Ziggy who’s two months.

“I don’t need to explain the way that having kids changes your life, but it’s absolutely transformed it for the better and also ruined it.”

Kay said that the children had been born via surrogacy in the US, and that Ruby’s had been a “difficult pregnancy”.

He became emotional as he recalled receiving a phone call about her imminent birth but was unable to get on a flight in time to be there for the moment.

“So many of my thoughts are about how to be a good father and how to get it right and how to be there, and I’ve started off very, very, very badly by missing it,” he said.

Asked about his feelings on being a father, he continued: “I’m obviously going to mess it up.

“But I think if I can somehow not project onto them, If I can let them describe their own routes through life.

“And if they’re as happy as they can be, as healthy as they can be, then hopefully they will forgive me for all the other mistakes I make on the way.”

Kay also discussed why he believed his memoir served a useful purpose by deterring young people from embarking on a career in medicine.

This Is Going To Hurt was later turned into a Bafta-winning BBC television series starring Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod (Ian West/PA)

“I’ve had, since the book came out, various angry messages from parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles saying, ‘my son, daughter, niece, nephew, grandchild, used to want to be a doctor. Then they read your book. What do you say to that?’

“And the answer, I’m afraid, is – good. Because if that book is going to put you off medicine, then medicine is really going to put you off medicine.”

He added: “I hope I haven’t put people off seeing their doctors.

“I hope I’ve made people think differently about their doctors, and the stuff that those people are going through.”

Desert Island Discs airs on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 4 at 11.15am on Sunday.

