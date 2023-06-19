Richard O’Brien: I don’t know that we could make The Rocky Horror Show today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Richard O’Brien: I don’t know that we could make The Rocky Horror Show today

By Press Association
Richard O’Brien at the after party for the first night of the Rocky Horror Show at the Wimbledon Theatre in London (Ian West/PA)
Richard O’Brien at the after party for the first night of the Rocky Horror Show at the Wimbledon Theatre in London (Ian West/PA)

The writer and creator of The Rocky Horror Picture Show has said he does not think the show could be made today because “we have to be careful that we don’t upset people”.

The musical follows Brad and his fiancee Janet as they happen across a gothic looking mansion after their car breaks down.

They meet the head of the house Dr Frank’n’Furter, a self-proclaimed ‘sweet transvestite from transexual Transylvania”, and the couple watch on as he creates a man called Rocky in his laboratory.

The show is marking 50 years on stage and has been in continuous production since it opened at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 1973.

O’Brien, 81, said that the musical, which was adapted for film in 1975 with Tim Curry in the role of Frank’n’Furter, has become a “family favourite”, but was written and staged at a time when creatives had few constraints.

Talking to the PA news agency, O’Brien said: “We weren’t constrained or confined in any manner when we were making Rocky.

Richard O’Brien, creator of The Rocky Horror Show and presenter of TV show The Crystal Maze (Jim James/PA)

“We made it the way we wanted to make it without anybody looking over our shoulders or even second guessing ourselves.

“But today, there are different areas we have to be careful that we don’t upset people for different reasons.

“It is what it is of the time and thankfully, it’s been able to carry on, but I don’t know whether we could make it today truthfully. I guess it’s difficult. We will never know, will we?”

Discussing the difficulties of being a creative today, O’Brien added: “It’s very difficult to find your own voice and become creative if someone’s looking over your shoulder and second guessing you and saying ‘oh no, you can’t do that. You can’t do that.’

“Good taste should be there but we should even be able to push good taste to one side from time to time and get a little dirty.

“I was watching some colourized film, before the Hays Code in America [a set of industry guidelines for the self-censorship of movies] and one thing that was astonishing was how sexualized the women were in everything and how we took that for granted.

“The girls back in the early 60s, the girls would have loved to have been a Bond girl, but today, would a girl want to love to be a Bond girl? I think not.

“You see, times have changed, but it’s a very short period ago. It’s not long ago.”

The Rocky Horror Show has been seen by around 30 million people worldwide in 30 different countries and O’Brien thinks that it has become a mainstay for theatre goers in the UK and worldwide.

Describing the show as “pantomime”, O’Brien said: “It’s very British in many ways.

“It’s not a million miles away from a British panto if you think about it. It’s not a million miles away from the Carry On movies… It’s got a seaside postcard kind of feel to it, which is very British as well.

“I think it’s become a little bit like a Punch and Judy show in many ways.

“It’s become a kind of family favourite, which is very odd as well when you think about the subject matter we deal with but it’s like a friendly old slipper.

“It’s a much loved little comedy that will always make you smile. It’s very bizarre, isn’t it? Because it is subversive, it deals with issues that could be a bit you know, out there, but strangely, it has a very happy kind of feel about it. It’s like a national treasure in many ways.”

In 1975, the musical was turned into a film starring Susan Sarandon as Janet, Tim Curry as Frank’n’Furter and singer Meat Loaf as biker, Eddie.

Shot in Oakley Court, Windsor, the film became a hit as a midnight movie, with audiences dressing up in costume and talking back to the screen.

O’Brien is also known for presenting TV show The Crystal Maze and has written several other musicals including T.Zee (1976) and The Stripper (1982).

The Rocky Horror Show is playing a newly extended tour through 2023, celebrating its 50th anniversary on stage.

More from The Courier

Connor Balfour.
Feud spills over into knife threat in Cupar street
Stewart Petrie is looking forward to getting his Montrose squad together. Image: SNS
Montrose to play two games in less than 24 hours as Stewart Petrie says…
Apache helicopters at Balado Airfield.
Why Apache attack helicopters have been spotted in skies above Perth and Kinross
Independence rally in Dundee's City Square last year.
JIM CRUMLEY: Independence convention in Yes City of Dundee is reminder of SNP’s position…
The Craft Diner at Dunkeld and Birnam train station.
Popular Dunkeld takeaway forced to move due to A9 dualling
Courier News, Ross Gardiner Story, CR0011153 Updated file pictures of the Bertha Park area / development / school - gv / general view / exterior / locator . Picture shows Bertha Park High School. Bertha Park Development, Perth. Monday 1st July 2019 Pic Credit - Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Perth school runs operator accuses council of double standards after spending £18k to replace…
Adam Montgomery has been a big hit with St Johnstone.
St Johnstone hopes of second Adam Montgomery loan from Celtic hit by English interest…
Our round-up of road closures in Dundee is updated each week.
Dundee roadworks: Full list of closures this week
Montrose Station.
Person dies after being hit by train between Montrose and Aberdeen
Picture shows Briony Paddon wearing a white top and brown cardigan sitting in front of a bush of pink roses.
Daughter's torment being forced to live next door to spy-cam pervert dad in Fife