To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84

Actress Angela Thorne, best known for starring in To The Manor Born and the mother of Rupert Penry-Jones, has died aged 84.

She played Marjory Frobisher in the BBC sitcom opposite Penelope Keith from 1979 to 1981 as well as appearing in a string of long-running shows including Midsomer Murders.

Thorne, who is also the mother of actor Laurence Penry-Jones, was nominated for an Olivier Award for her portrayal of Margaret Thatcher in Anyone for Denis? when she turned her hand to the stage.

Margaret Thatcher mirrored by actress Angela Thorne co-star of the ‘Anyone for Denis?’ show (PA)

A statement from her son Rupert to the PA news agency, said: “The actress Angela Thorne died peacefully at her home on the 16th of June. She was 84 years old.

“She was the beloved wife of Peter Penry Jones, and is survived by her two sons Rupert and Laurie Penry Jones and her grandchildren, Florence, Peter, Giorgio and Delilah.

“We will all miss her very much.”

She trained at the Guildhall School of Music And Drama on a scholarship and later performed in repertory seasons.

Her on screen credits also include 1980s BBC One sitcom Three Up, Two Down, police drama series Heartbeat and drama series Elizabeth R, which starred the late Glenda Jackson.

She also voiced the Queen Of England in the animated 1989 film adaptation of The BFG.

Comedians Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise join the stars of Thames Television’s Anyone for Denis, featuring Angela Thorne as Margaret Thatcher and John Wells as Denis Thatcher (Archive/PA)

In 2013, she appeared in a stage adaptation of Alexander Mackendrick’s 1955 black comedy The Ladykillers alongside Death In Paradise’s Ralf Little, Grass actor Simon Day and Gregory’s Girl actor John Gordon Sinclair.

Her late husband Peter and two sons Rupert and Laurence all found their feet in acting world as well.

Rupert is best known for his roles as Adam Carter in Spooks, QC Clive Reader in Silk and DI Joseph Chandler in Whitechapel while Laurence has appeared in Waking The Dead and Doctors.