Sir Elton John: Phillip Schofield affair furore is homophobic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Elton John: Phillip Schofield affair furore is homophobic

By Press Association
Sir Elton John has described the reaction to Phillip Schofield’s affair with a younger colleague as ‘totally homophobic’ (Ian West/PA)
Sir Elton John has described the reaction to Phillip Schofield’s affair with a younger colleague as ‘totally homophobic’ (Ian West/PA)

Sir Elton John has said the reaction to Phillip Schofield’s affair with a younger colleague is “totally homophobic”.

In an interview with the Radio Times, the 76-year-old singer claimed a heterosexual relationship with a similar age gap would not have attracted such negative coverage.

Sir Elton made the comments as he denounced the status of LGBT+ rights and individuals in America, which he compared to the treatment of the former This Morning presenter.

The acclaimed musician, famous for hits including Your Song and Candle In The Wind, said: “Well, it’s all going pear-shaped in America. There’s violence, (discriminatory) laws enacted in Florida, which are disgraceful.

“There’s a law now that, if you visit a doctor in Florida, they can refuse to treat you if you’re gay, which I find just unbelievable.

“We seem to be going backwards. And that spreads. It’s like a virus that the LGBTQ+ movement is suffering.”

He added: “I don’t like it at all. It’s a growing swell of anger and homophobia that’s around America.

“I don’t know if it’s around Britain because I haven’t been here that much. But I feel that the Phillip Schofield thing has been totally homophobic.

“If it was a straight guy in a fling with a young woman, it wouldn’t even make the papers.”

Schofield resigned from ITV last month and was dropped by his talent agency YMU after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male runner on This Morning.

Phillip Schofield resigns from ITV
Phillip Schofield resigned from ITV last month (Jonathan Brady/PA)

During an interview with the BBC’s Amol Rajan, the 61-year-old said he had “lost everything” after admitting to the affair, and that the fallout had had a “catastrophic effect” on his mind.

He also alleged to the Sun that homophobia had motivated criticism towards him, contrasting responses to his affair and Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationships with younger women.

Schofield said: “Attraction is attraction. It’s no different in the gay world as it is in the heterosexual world or in the lesbian world.

“There shouldn’t be a difference. This is where homophobia comes in.

“We did first meet when he was 15, I visited the drama school (he attended).

“So, yeah, there’s a difference. It’s accepted by Leonardo DiCaprio, it’s not accepted if it’s in the gay world.”

(Radio Times/PA)

Sir Elton, who will headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival this month with a performance that will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC Radio 2 on June 25, joins other high-profile figures in criticising the backlash against Schofield.

LGBT+ rights campaigner Peter Tatchell said earlier this month that the “trashing” of Schofield had “more than a whiff of homophobia”, in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

Mr Tatchell called the public response a “rank double standard”, while actor Rupert Everett described media coverage as “insane”.

– The full interview is in the Radio Times, out now.

More from The Courier

Chris Kane and Stevie May.
Signs are good for Chris Kane, says St Johnstone team-mate Stevie May
Perth and Kinross councillor Crawford Reid.
Traffic concerns over idea for 68 holiday units in Auchterarder
Taymouth Castle's East Gate entrance. Image: Google.
Social club concern over new plans for Taymouth Castle
British Car Auctions site, Kinross.
Public's first look at garden centre, drive-thru restaurant and petrol station plan for Kinross
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Housing development near Luncarty Picture shows; Luncarty, Perthshire . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
More than 100 homes could be built near Luncarty as new plans lodged
James McPake
James McPake urges Dunfermline fans to 'enjoy these nights' as bumper crowd expected for…
Gregor and Connor Graham.
Blairgowrie brothers Connor and Gregor Graham face battle to make match play stage of…
Sir Elton John has described the reaction to Phillip Schofield’s affair with a younger colleague as ‘totally homophobic’ (Ian West/PA)
Monday court round-up — Dog neglect and attempted murder charge
Sean McGovern absconded from HMP Castle Huntly, Dundee. Image: Police Scotland.
Castle Huntly prisoner 'missing' for over a week traced by police
Branches and All founders Ionut and Stefania Pasare. Image: Branches and All.
Tayside gardening expert branches out with new floristry business