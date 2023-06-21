New National Portrait Gallery collection to be ‘representative of Britain today’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

New National Portrait Gallery collection to be ‘representative of Britain today’

By Press Association
The Contemporary Collection in the Weston Wing at the National Portrait Gallery (David Parry)
The Contemporary Collection in the Weston Wing at the National Portrait Gallery (David Parry)

The National Portrait Gallery will reopen on Thursday following a three-year £41.3 million transformation, with an increased focus on representation in the collection.

Significant refurbishment has taken place at the gallery during the three-year closure, with the creation of public spaces, a new visitor entrance, public forecourt and a learning centre.

The updated collection of art pieces in the Inspiring People project will explore themes of regional history, social class, gender and ethnicity.

Dr Alison Smith, chief curator at the National Portrait Gallery, told the PA news agency: “We wanted to just readdress the balance of what we show, to make it more inclusive and representative of Britain today.

National Portrait Gallery
The new forecourt at the National Portrait Gallery in London (Olivier Hess)

“So before we closed, there were more portraits of men than women. We’ve looked at that and now 48% of the works on display are female sitters.

“We’ve actually made it more of representative of Britain in terms of ethnicity, social class, disability, this kind of thing.”

Explaining the importance of representation and how it intersects with history, Dr Smith added: “We have to show that there’s no single narrative of British history.

“We have to share the contribution of other people or people who’ve been missing or overlooked.

“We’ve tried to weave these different strands together by introducing prints, popular portraits, we’ve even got record covers, photographs, posters, just to make it more inclusive, to show that we are a gallery for everyone and about everyone.”

Tracey Emin and her drawings
Tracey Emin in her studio creating her art piece The Doors (Harry Weller)

To try to rebalance the representation of gender, British artist Tracey Emin was commissioned to create a new art installation at the gallery.

Her piece, The Doors (2023), depicts 45 all-female faces, which have been cast in bronze and placed on the National Portrait Gallery doors.

The gallery will also stage a major survey of African diasporic artists working in the UK and America called The Time Is Always Now: Artists Reframe The Black Figure.

To highlight the often overlooked stories of women who have helped to shape British history, five self-portraits made by female artists have been acquired as well.

Talking about what it was like to curate the collection, Dr Smith added: “It’s been a long journey, but well worth it because the results are absolutely stunning and beautiful and I think people will find it a really interesting and engaging experience.

“It’s educational and informative but highly entertaining as well.”

The Princess of Wales, who is patron of the gallery, officially opened its new doors in London on Tuesday ahead of its re-opening to members of the public on June 22.

More from The Courier

Adam Wilson was ordered to stay away from his partners when he appeared at Lanark Sheriff Court.
Senior lecturer from Fife ordered to stay away from partners after abuse campaign
The MHS Writers group
Your questions about the new Monifieth High School answered by its pupils
Iain Syme used paedophile Jimmy Savile's name as a password for his abuse files.
Fife barman used 'Jimmy Savile' file to store sick abuse images
Sam Ronald was found guilty of sexual assault at The Loft in Perth.
Bank manager ‘looked smug’ after sex assault in Perth nightclub
Leann, right, with her mother Gwenn.
Dundee victim on Eljamel ordeal: ‘I was in so much pain I begged mum…
George Galloway has been speaking about events which happened in Dundee back in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
George Galloway says 'surveillance state' tapped phones of Dundee politicians
Several appliances attend a blaze at the former Lundin Links Hotel last year.
More than 3,000 people sign petitions against Fife fire service cuts
Designs for the student flats next to the former Groucho's record store. Image: Crucible Developments
Firm secures £4m funding to build Dundee student flats
A model of the Calafountain Crossing. Image: Perth Model Railway.
Perth's acclaimed model railway exhibition returns with new layout named after hill in city
St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean hopes Melker Hallberg will sign a new contract.
Melker Hallberg: St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean hopes midfielder will sign new contract