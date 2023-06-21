Initial bad weather does nothing to dampen spirits of Glastonbury festival-goers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Initial bad weather does nothing to dampen spirits of Glastonbury festival-goers

By Press Association
Initial bad weather does nothing to dampen spirits of Glastonbury festival-goers (Yui Mok/PA)
Initial bad weather does nothing to dampen spirits of Glastonbury festival-goers (Yui Mok/PA)

Seasoned Glastonbury attendees and first-timers batted off initial bouts of poor weather as the world-famous festival returned.

Heavy rain that fell intermittently on Worthy Farm throughout Wednesday did nothing to dampen the spirits to those arriving early for the festival.

Thousands of campers have descended on the site already, with stages across the 900-acre site hosting world-class music stars as well as speeches by politicians, film screenings, theatre and circus performances until Sunday.

Festival-goers arriving in Somerset on Thursday could experience travel disruption due to wet weather, but the skies are due to clear in the area before the music kicks off on Friday.

Temperatures are set to remain warm at 22C on Thursday and highs of 26C are expected on Sunday for Sir Elton John’s headline performance.

Those already in place said they had already experienced a “whole week” of weather on the first day, after the morning downpour was replaced with hot sunshine that rapidly interchanged with further torrential showers throughout the day.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Emily Eavis opens the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

New-comers to the festival Kathy and Tony Sharp said they were “ready to have a go… and then suffer” after coming along following “rave” reviews from their daughter.

“Our daughter came last year for the first time, so she came home and was raving, and it’s on Tony’s bucket list,” Mrs Sharp, 53, told the PA news agency.

“I think (her) experience made us more eager to try and get the tickets.”

The couple set off at midnight to get to the festival with their daughter, but were swiftly left to their own devices once they arrived.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Bouts of heavy rain fell on Worthy Farm throughout Wednesday, as thousands of campers descended on the site (Yui Mok/PA)

Glastonbury veterans offered advice to other campers, reminding them to drink “plenty of water” and to “look after each other”.

Dave Lowe, 36, from Manchester, told PA: “If you’re camping here, make sure you bring ear plugs, because they start doing the sound tests pretty early, and that’ll blow you out of your tent!

“Plenty of water, stay hydrated, have a good time and look after your neighbours, and look after each other.”

Wednesday June 21 also marks the Summer solstice – the longest day of the year – with Glastonbury’s own Stonehenge made out of vintage cars opening for attendees to observe the event.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Heavy rain that fell intermittently on Worthy Farm throughout Wednesday did nothing to dampen the spirits to those arriving early for the festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Sheffield rockers Arctic Monkeys are due to top the bill on Friday night on the Pyramid Stage, though their slot has been thrown into question over concerns for frontman Alex Turner, who has been suffering from acute laryngitis.

Saturday night will see US rockers Guns N’ Roses headline, after the original line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan reunited in 2015.

Lizzo will play immediately before and has joint headline billing on the line-up poster.

Sir Elton’s headline slot on Sunday night is expected to draw large crowds, as it marks the end of his scheduled farewell tour dates in the UK.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Festival-goers at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

Asked how it felt to greet the crowd and open the festival on Wednesday, co-organiser Emily Eavis told PA that welcoming people in was her “favourite moment”.

Organisers have urged festival-goers not to bring a number of items, with disposable vapes top on the list as they “pollute the environment and can be hazardous at waste centres”.

Gazebos, non-biodegradable body glitter, disposable wipes, knives and anything made of glass are also all on the “what not to bring” list this year.

Nigel Hayes, who was one of the first people to enter the grounds, said he and his sister Joanne Hayes had left London at 1.30am to get a prime spot in the queue.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Emily Eavis said she ‘loves’ welcoming people to Glastonbury (Yui Mok/PA)

“Glastonbury is all about the people, it’s a lovely vibe, it’s a lovely place to be,” Mr Hayes, 42, told PA.

“There’s something for everyone. I always say – no matter who you are, try it once if you can.”

Glastonbury festival 2023 event will run from June 21 to 25 at Worthy Farm in Somerset.

