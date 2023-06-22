Clive Myrie on being pulled from BBC News: HIGNFY airs too close to bulletin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clive Myrie on being pulled from BBC News: HIGNFY airs too close to bulletin

By Press Association
Clive Myrie (Ian West/PA)
Clive Myrie (Ian West/PA)

Clive Myrie has spoken about why he was pulled from BBC News At Ten after hosting Have I Got News For You, saying the two shows were just “too close” together.

The newsreader and journalist, 58, had been presenting the topical comedy show on Friday, which covered the fallout of Boris Johnson stepping aside as an MP and the publication of his resignation honours list.

On Thursday, The Times reported the BBC was concerned about accusations of impartiality being made so dropped the presenter from the slot last week and replaced him with newsreader Jane Hill.

When asked when he knew he was going to be told to come off air on Thursday’s Steph’s Packed Lunch, Mastermind host Myrie said: “It was after I had recorded the show (HIGNFY), which is the day before.”

He added on the Channel 4 programme that he “couldn’t do” the bulletin the same night, which airs half an hour before the comedy panel programme featuring Private Eye editor Ian Hislop and comedian Paul Merton.

During the BBC show, Hislop made jokes about the “end” of Myrie’s career based on what the presenter read out about Mr Johnson while hosting the show.

Myrie, who had presented BBC News At Six on Friday, also said: “It was nothing to do with the jokes, they’d have just pulled the programme if it was the jokes, it was because the two programmes were too close together.”

He appeared to agree with host Steph McGovern that the decision was down to it being weird that he could not be funny on one show and serious on another programme in such a close time period.

Have I Got News For You S65,16-06-2023,10,Ian Hislop, Munya Chawawa, Clive Myrie, Helen Lewis, Paul Merton,Hat Trick,Screen Grab (BBC/Hat Trick)
Ian Hislop, Munya Chawawa, Clive Myrie, Helen Lewis and Paul Merton on Have I Got News For You. (BBC/Hat Trick)

Speaking about being on the show, Myrie also said:  “I love it, it’s a great, great team behind the programme and Ian and Paul are wonderful, wonderful guys to be around and it’s just fun.

“To be out of that sort of straitjacket of news for a while is brilliant.”

The episode also featured guests such as comedian Munya Chawawa and journalist Helen Lewis.

A BBC source told the PA news agency: “It was just an accident of scheduling and the decision was taken because of the optics of appearing on the two programmes practically back to back.”

