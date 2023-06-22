Dr Ranj Singh: Speaking out about This Morning was the right thing to do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Dr Ranj Singh: Speaking out about This Morning was the right thing to do

By Press Association
Dr Ranj Singh: Speaking out about This Morning was the right thing to do (Suzan Moore/PA)
Dr Ranj Singh: Speaking out about This Morning was the right thing to do (Suzan Moore/PA)

Dr Ranj Singh says he believes speaking out about alleged “bullying and discrimination” on This Morning was “the right thing to do”.

The former resident doctor of ITV’s flagship show said his comments about the show’s culture were not about Phillip Schofield “at all”.

Dr Ranj left the programme two years ago and released a statement on clarifying why he had left shortly after Schofield’s own ITV departure in the wake of his secret affair revelations.

In the statement, he hit out at a “toxic” culture, saying he raised concerns while working at ITV – and afterwards felt like he was “managed out” for whistleblowing.

Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards 2018 – London
Dr Ranj Singh (Isabel Infantes/PA Archive)

At the Attitude Pride Awards 2023, Dr Ranj discussed the social media statement, saying: “I did everything I was supposed to do and everything that I believed was the right thing to do and hopefully some good will come out of all of this.

“That was the key thing behind it. It wasn’t about me. It wasn’t about Phillip at all.

“I’ve made no comment on that situation and my point was about creating a better working environment for everybody and hopefully something good will come of it.

“Generally speaking, workplaces need to be good for people’s well being.

“Okay we all work in pressurised areas, I work in the NHS it’s really pressurised. But it’s really really important that we look after our staff and our employees as well.”

Asked whether he would ever make a return to This Morning, Dr Ranj added: “I work on Morning Live now which gets double the ratings.”

2018 TRIC Awards – London
Dr Ranj Singh, Georgia Toffolo, Chris Steele, Ruth Langsford, Alison Hammond, Alice Beer with the Daytime Programme Award for This Morning during the 2018 TRIC Awards (Ian West/PA)

In his original statement, Dr Ranj said he had thought “long and hard” about posting about his departure from This Morning, but felt the need to “clarify some things”.

He said he had “genuinely loved and valued” working at ITV but had become “increasingly worried about how things were behind-the-scenes and how people, including myself, were being treated.”

“I even took my concerns directly to the top of ITV: the culture at This Morning had become toxic, no longer aligned with ITV values, and I felt like because I whistle-blew I was managed out,” he said.

“The whole process was heart-breaking and even affected my mental health. But I’m happy to say I’ve found my feet again, know my worth and have found my tribe…

“There are some good people in TV, but we need to be brave and stand up to those who aren’t. Even if it’s scary as hell, we have to do the right thing otherwise nothing will change.”

A letter written by ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall to culture secretary Lucy Frazer, DCMS Committee chair Dame Caroline Dinenage and Ofcom’s chief executive Dame Melanie Dawes, said an external review conducted following Dr Ranj’s complaint had found “no evidence of bullying or discrimination”.

More from The Courier

The woman was robbed on a path leading from Robertson Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police probe after woman robbed of purse in Dundee
Evan Towler trains with Scotland under-19s. He has joined Montrose FC from Aberdeen FC
Montrose sign Aberdeen and Scotland under-19 defender Evan Towler as part of double swoop
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Blairgowrie fire Picture shows; Blairgowrie fire . Blairgowrie . Supplied by Blair James Martin Date; 22/06/2023
Fire crews tackle blaze at Blairgowrie property
Dundee United's Liam Grimshaw is bracing himself for a battle in the Championship. Image: Richard Wiseman/Dundee United FC
Liam Grimshaw warns Dundee United must be at their best to succeed in 'competitive'…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Missing Kirkcaldy woman Picture shows; Louise Rodger . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Concerns grow for woman, 28, missing from Kirkcaldy
Dr Ranj Singh: Speaking out about This Morning was the right thing to do (Suzan Moore/PA)
Thursday court round-up — 'Screw the nut and find new friends'
Montrose chairman John Crawford, Montrose Port Authority CEO Tom Hutchison, InterMoor's Alan Duncan and Montrose chief executive Peter Stuart launch the club's new kit
Montrose enter uncharted waters after agreeing sponsorship deal with Montrose Port Authority
A view of the exterior of Poppyview Nursery, which has announced it is to close.
Closure of crisis-hit Fife nursery confirmed after scathing inspectors' report
Freuchie Mills under water during August 2020 flooding.
Relief as £1.5m flood prevention scheme finally approved for Freuchie
St Johnstone have sold over 2,000 season tickets already.
St Johnstone hit the 2,000 mark for season ticket sales