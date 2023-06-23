RTE director general Dee Forbes suspended amid furore over Ryan Tubridy salary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RTE director general Dee Forbes suspended amid furore over Ryan Tubridy salary

By Press Association
RTE director general Dee Forbes was suspended earlier this week (Niall Carson/PA)
The director general of RTE has been suspended amid a controversy over the national broadcaster’s misreporting of the salary of star presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Dee Forbes, who was already due to step down from her role next month, was suspended on Wednesday, the RTE board announced on Friday.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin welcomed the announcement of the suspension for the “sake of transparency”.

The announcement came a day after RTE apologised as it admitted Tubridy, its top earner and highest profile presenter, had been paid several hundred thousand euro more than it had previously declared.

The RTE board said that between 2017 and 2022, he received a series of payments totalling 345,000 euro (£295,000) above his annual published salary.

Former Late Late Show host Tubridy, who continues to present a daily radio show on RTE Radio One, has said he was surprised to learn of errors in the broadcaster’s public statement about payments it made to him.

He did not host his radio show on Friday morning, with comedian Oliver Callan stepping in.

Keelin Shanley funeral
Ryan Tubridy now presents a daily show on RTE Radio One (Brian Lawless/PA)

In a further statement on Friday, the RTE board said: “The RTE board confirms that Dee Forbes, the director general, was suspended from her employment on Wednesday June 21.

“There are processes ongoing and RTE must be mindful of its legal responsibilities and the rights of individuals.

“RTE will not be commenting further on this issue at this time.”

Culture Minister Ms Martin is due to hold talks with RTE board chair Siun Ni Raghallaigh on Monday to discuss the crisis rocking the broadcaster.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Ms Martin said: “I want to know what actions are going to be taken, what processes will be put in place to make sure that this never happens again.

“I do believe it raises concerns in relation to the broader transparency and governance of this organisation.

“Public service broadcasting is so important to society, to democracy, and there is no doubt that damage has been done here.

“Trust has been damaged with the public, but I would say there is a lot of damage has been done to the staff, and that is something the board needs to work on, rebuilding the trust.”

RTE pay revelations
Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism and Culture, said the RTE board now needs to rebuild trust (Liam McBurney/PA)

Regarding the suspension of Ms Forbes, the minister added: “I think for the sake of transparency it is good that announcement has been made, that clarity is given that that suspension has taken place.”

Ms Martin said she became aware in March that an issue had been discovered in the RTE audit, but only became aware that it involved Tubridy on Wednesday.

She said: “What I was told in March was that an issue had arisen in the routine annual audit and that the need to do a fact-finding review to establish the actual facts around this.

“That is all I knew in March.”

Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said the misreporting of Tubridy’s salary represented a serious “breach of trust”.

Speaking to reporters in Galway on Friday, Mr Martin said: “First of all, there’s huge shock and surprise at what has transpired in terms of the manner of this.

“I think we need more clarification.

“I think, particularly in the area of transparency, this is a breach of trust in terms of the public presentation of the figures as opposed to the reality of the figures.

Micheal Martin
Tanaiste Micheal Martin said there had been a serious ‘breach of trust’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

“That is serious, particularly because I think it relates to governance within RTE and given its unique role as a public service broadcaster, clarity is required in all aspects of this.”

On Thursday, RTE revealed that during a routine audit of 2022 accounts in late March, an issue was identified in relation to the “transparency of certain payments”.

In mid-March, Tubridy announced he was quitting as host of the flagship Late Late Show after 14 years. Comedian Paddy Kielty has since been appointed as his replacement.

Following the discovery in the 2022 accounts, RTE appointed an external auditor to carry out an independent fact-finding review.

Tubridy’s previously published remunerations for 2020 and 2021 show he earned 466,250 (£398,500) euro and 440,000 euro (£376,000) respectively in those years, which appeared to represent an 11% reduction on his 2019 earnings.

However, under a separate agreement, Tubridy was guaranteed by RTE an additional annual income of 75,000 euro (£64,000) in 2020 which was intended to come from a commercial partner.

The commercial partner fee due to Tubridy was guaranteed and underwritten by RTE.

The commercial partner did not renew the agreement for a second year, and since the agreement was guaranteed by RTE, the payments were instead made directly by RTE to Tubridy’s agent.

The presenter received two further 75,000 euro payments in 2022, which prompted the review.

It was then discovered that Tubridy’s remuneration had been understated by RTE by 120,000 euro (£102,000) over the contract period of 2017-2019.

Callan addressed the payments controversy as he opened the radio programme on Friday in Tubridy’s absence.

“It’s Friday – a bit of a weird Friday, I must concede,” he said.

“Clearly this is the last place I expected to be less than 24 hours ago, but here we are, and the reasons are fairly obvious, especially as I get to the review of the newspapers because the usual presenter of the show is the subject of every single front page.

“The wider media, it has to be said, do enjoy a good old RTE scandal – and boy did RTE whip up and serve a cool one for them with a flake on top and sprinkles of shambles.”

After encouraging listeners to contact the show with messages, Callan added: “We have a show for you and the ordinary decent staff of the programme have been working away as they always do very, very early in the morning.

Ryan Tubridy
Ryan Tubridy stepped down as host of The Late Late Show earlier this year and now has a daily radio show on RTE Radio One (PA)

“We’re all here to serve, and bear in mind they are at the receiving end of all those messages here and across the programmes today. It’s an RTE story, so on the one hand we could be accused of talking too much about ourselves, but if I ignored it this morning on this programme I’d be doing a disservice for you.”

After reading out newspaper headlines about the controversy, Callan added: “I’d say for everyone involved yesterday was like starring in a mini-private episode of Succession with the bombshells and the media chatter, phones buzzing, ‘who’s going to get the blame for this?’, and watching the thing about yourself on the news and television with a fresh pair of underpants within lunging distance, I’d imagine, for everyone concerned.”

The payments were uncovered after the broadcaster’s auditors alerted the board to some of the transactions.

On Thursday, Tubridy said he “can’t shed any light” on how the discrepancy had come about.

“Like many people, I’m surprised by the announcements made in RTE’s statement today regarding the errors in the reporting of its accounts,” he said in a statement.

“It is unfortunate that these errors are in relation to how RTE have reported payments made to me but I just want to be clear: this is a matter for RTE and I have no involvement in RTE’s internal accounting treatment or RTE’s public declarations in connection with such payments.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed to be at the centre of this story, but unfortunately I can’t shed any light on why RTE treated these payments in the way that they did, nor can I answer for their mistakes in this regard.”

NUJ members at RTE organised an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the controversy.

