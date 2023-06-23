Ryan Reynolds ‘visits The Great British Bake Off tent’

Ryan Reynolds has shared an image of himself dropping into what appears to be The Great British Bake Off tent.

The Hollywood actor, best known for his performance as superhero Deadpool, posted the image on Instagram of himself alongside GBBO judges Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

On Friday, Reynolds wrote: “A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin.”





Speaking at the time, Reynolds said: “We live in a world that’s pretty divisive right now and there’s a lot going on and I like that show just because it’s a nice thing to watch at night.



“Everybody on the show is nice to each other, which I find refreshing. It’s not really about anything that’s going to remind you of chaos.”

The 46-year-old told US outlet People in 2019 that he enjoyed watching the Channel 4 show alongside his wife, Gossip Girl star Blake Lively.

Hollywood shared a similar image of the trio, and wrote: “Prue and I catching up with @vancityreynolds … #legend.”

Other screen figures such as Friends actor David Schwimmer and Desperate Housewives star Teri Hatcher have appeared on the show, and wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson has also said he is a fan of the series.