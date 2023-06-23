Royal Blood hail Glastonbury crowd following backlash over Big Weekend antics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Blood hail Glastonbury crowd following backlash over Big Weekend antics

By Press Association
Royal Blood appreciative of Glastonbury crowd after previous onstage behaviour (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Royal Blood appreciative of Glastonbury crowd after previous onstage behaviour (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Royal Blood appeared appreciative of the crowd at their Glastonbury Pyramid stage performance, after Mike Kerr previously apologised for his “dry” humour onstage.

The British rock duo performed a selection of their hits on Friday ahead of headliners Arctic Monkeys.

Drummer Ben Thatcher appeared wearing a black Arctic Monkeys vest, in a nod to the Sheffield rockers, and later patrolled the stage geeing up the crowds.

After kicking off with hit songs including Out Of The Black and Come On Over, Kerr told crowds: “Thank you so much, this is f****** insane right now, oh my God what’s going on?”

Towards the end of the set, he added: “Thank you so much Glastonbury, I have to tell you never in our wildest dreams did we ever think we’d get to do shit like this.

“My mind has been melting for the past 53 minutes or however long we’ve been playing for – this is truly f****** wild, thank you so much.”

It comes after Kerr faced an online backlash over his behaviour onstage during a show at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend earlier this month.

The singer had called the audience “pathetic” and left with his middle fingers in the air as he departed the stage, having previously berated them for their perceived lack of enthusiasm.

“I guess I should introduce ourselves seeing as no-one actually knows who we are. We’re called Royal Blood and this is rock music. Who likes rock music? Nine people, brilliant,” he said.

The performance was from the BBC’s online coverage, but a video shared by The Rock Revival went viral on Twitter with more than 18 million views and a number of comments.

Royal Blood
Kerr apologised for his previous onstage behavior on Radio 1 (BBC Radio 1/PA)

Kerr later said he had meant “no offence” by his remarks and that his sense of humour was “dry as MDF”.

“It was somewhat of a blip on my part, because it would have taken me three minutes to think ‘Maybe these people don’t know who you are’,” he said, speaking to Greg James on his Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

“But I wasn’t going through that thought process. I was very pumped backstage and I actually really enjoyed playing, I had a great time.

“The ending to me, I felt like a sort of pro wrestler. I was walking off like a sort of pantomime villain, I didn’t feel like I’d done anything morally wrong.

“I felt like a bit of a wind-up. Honestly, that’s kind of how I felt.”

