Glastonbury crowds given ‘special treat’ as Cate Blanchett joins Sparks onstage

By Press Association
Cate Blanchett joined Sparks onstage at Glastonbury (Ian West/PA)
Glastonbury crowds were given “a super special treat” as Cate Blanchett made a surprise appearance onstage with US pop-rock duo Sparks.

The Oscar-winning actress stars in the music video for Sparks’ recent single The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte.

Kicking off the band’s set on Friday on the Park Stage, singer Russell Mael told crowds: “Hopefully as many of you know we have a brand new album, it just came out a couple of weeks ago.

“We have a super special treat tonight.

“We did a video for this song recently and we had the great honour of having the great actor Cate Blanchett join us – where are you Cate Blanchett?”

Blanchett then appeared on stage, wearing a yellow suit, green glasses and red, over-ear headphones, to roars from the crowd.

It was the same outfit she had worn for the Sparks music video.

76th Cannes Film Festival
After displaying a series of energetic moves to the song, which she performed while standing still, Blanchett bowed, and left the stage again without saying a word.

Sparks consists of veteran musicians Ron and Russell Mael.

The pair met Blanchett in Paris last year, prior to her rampant success during the 2023 awards season for her performance in Todd Field’s film Tar.

“We met Cate Blanchett in Paris at the Cesar Awards last year, little knowing that a year later one of the great actors of our time – and a splendid person – would graciously consent to lending her booty-shaking skills to the first video from our new album,” the Mael brothers said previously.

