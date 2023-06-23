Arctic Monkeys smash Glastonbury headline set despite Alex Turner voice concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arctic Monkeys smash Glastonbury headline set despite Alex Turner voice concerns

By Press Association
Arctic Monkeys shut down questions over whether they would be able to perform their headline slot at Glastonbury with a suave performance commanded by frontman Alex Turner.

The rock band revisited their chart-topping back catalogue as well as tracks from their 2022 release The Car as they took to the main stage on Friday.

Earlier this week the band announced Turner had acute laryngitis, which forced them to cancel their show in Marlay Park, Dublin, on Wednesday.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Although he kept crowd interaction minimal, Turner said he was “glad to be back” and smashed through song after song, declaring “the Monkeys are back on the farm… wow”.

The singer led the show in his classic slick style, donning a black suit and white open collar shirt paired with dark sunglasses.

Addressing the crowd, he said: “Greetings Somerset” before striking up the chords of Snap Out Of It.

The band rolled through their hit tracks including Don’t Sit Down Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair and Crying Lightning.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
The tens of thousands of festival-goers appeared to approve of the set-list as they belted it back.

Staging was kept minimal with spotlights dancing across the stage and crowd throughout the show.

After a brief spell at the piano, Turner brought the energy back up for their 2013 song Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High, following up with Arabella and Fluorescent Adolescent.

This is the rock band’s third time headlining the festival after topping the bill in 2007 and 2013.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Before launching into Mardy Bum, Turner told crowds: “How do you feel everybody? I’m glad to be back”.

Arctic Monkeys are on a world tour and since the start of the year they have performed across Australia, Asia and the UK.

The band closed their set with an extended instrumental jamming session and the lights went down.

Chants of “one more song” could be heard before the group returned to the stage for a slowed down version I Wanna Be Yours.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
But in a full circle moment, the band closed out their set by cranking the energy back up with their debut single I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor and an electric rendition of R U Mine?

“We’re going to leave you now, but thank you for having us,” Alex Turner told the crowd.

“Something tells me that you’re going to be okay – Goodnight.”

Turner waved to the crowd as they cheered and applauded the group off the stage.

