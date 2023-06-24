Emily Eavis praises ‘heart’ of Glastonbury as NHS staff to take to Pyramid Stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Emily Eavis praises ‘heart’ of Glastonbury as NHS staff to take to Pyramid Stage

By Press Association
Glastonbury’s main stage will host NHS workers on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Glastonbury’s main stage will host NHS workers on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has said social responsibility is “at the heart of what we do” as the Pyramid Stage prepares to welcome NHS staff onto the Pyramid Stage to celebrate 75 years of the health service.

Poet Miles Chambers and a collection of NHS workers including nurses, doctors and physiotherapists will perform a poem on the Worthy Farm showpiece’s centre stage on Saturday afternoon ahead of the 75th anniversary on July 5.

The performance at 5.30pm, which will be in front of a field ready painted with the words “We Stand With The NHS”, will be followed by a film dedicated to the history of the health service’s seven and a half decades.

Eavis told the PA news agency: “We’re doing an NHS moment on the Pyramid Stage before Lewis Capaldi where we’re going to celebrate 75 years of the NHS.

“Social responsibility is at the heart of what we do and I think it’s what sets it apart.

“What makes it different is that there is this heart within the festival, which is giving back and has responsibility towards the outside world.

“I think it’s always those principles that run through the whole show, and I think you can feel it.”

Eavis said each year the festival aims to give £2 million to charity.

“Either a little bit less or a little bit more, we do what we can – and I think it really makes a difference,” she said.

“Someone was asking me about, what the spirit (of the festival) is, and you can never pinpoint the spirit but I think that there is something that permeates the whole thing, which is a feeling of going further than just in these fields, that’s the social responsibility element.”

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Emily Eavis opened the gates on the first day of the Glastonbury Festival on Wednesday (Yui Mok/PA)

Ben Matthews, a physiotherapist and first contact practitioner from the local Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, is among those who will be taking to the Pyramid Stage on Saturday.

“We want to say a huge thank you to Emily Eavis and all of the Glastonbury Festival team for giving us this incredible opportunity to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NHS,” the 33-year-old told PA.

“I think we are all feeling very excited, and nervous, all at the same time.

“We are so lucky to get to stand on the world famous Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury festival, that is just a few miles away from where we work.”

Fellow Somerset local Rebecca Hall, 53, who works as a GP at the nearby Glastonbury Surgery, said she is “excited and nervous” to be part of the moment.

“It’s an incredible privilege to be part of such a special occasion,” she added.

Speaking to the Glastonbury Free Press on Thursday, festival co-founder Michael Eavis said he is “such a big fan” of the NHS after being diagnosed with cancer twice in his life.

“Each time the NHS killed it off … to have a totally free health service is just incredible and they’re so good at what they do,” he said.

More from The Courier

Glastonbury’s main stage will host NHS workers on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Automatic cars that don’t work when you put them in ‘night’ mode
Johannes Eggestein scores for St Pauli.
4 talking points as Dunfermline lose to St Pauli in first friendly of the…
Graduating in Medicine, Nicola O'Neill, 24, Alison Gourlay, 24, Kirsty Griffiths, 24, Elizabeth Edmondson, 24, Mhairi Millar, 24, and Katie Macdonell, 24. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Best pictures from final day of Dundee University's 2023 graduations
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Physic Garden opening Picture shows; Community gardener Carley Wootton, left, and herbalist Terrill Dobson, designing the Physic Garden.. Hospitalfield House. Supplied by Hospitalfield House Date; Unknown
Angus herbalist hopes to 'empower' public with medicinal knowledge as Hospitalfield opens Physic Garden
Glastonbury’s main stage will host NHS workers on Saturday (Ben Birchall/PA)
Friday court round-up — Dopey delivery driver and 86-year-old sex offender
CR0043677, Neil Henderson, Leslie. Police Incident Paterson Park Leslie. Picture Shows: Police have taped off the road at a section of Paterson Park in Leslie where there has been an incident that is being investigated. Friday 23rd June 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
22-year-old stabbed as two men arrested after Fife street fight
Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have joined Forfar Athletic FC from Dundee United FC
Ex-Dundee United kids Adam Hutchinson and Darren Watson have 'very bright futures' as duo…
Tory MSP Stephen Kerr to fight for new North Tayside seat at next Westminster…
Humza Yousaf and Rishi Sunak lead the Scottish and UK governments. Image: DC Thomson.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Humza Yousaf's independence convention comes to Dundee
Xplore Dundee bus staff on the picket line
Xplore Dundee bus workers to resume strike action after rejecting new pay offer