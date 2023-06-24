Guns N’ Roses to headline Glastonbury on Saturday in debut festival performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Guns N’ Roses to headline Glastonbury on Saturday in debut festival performance

By Press Association
Guns N’ Roses to headline Glastonbury on Saturday in debut festival performance (Ian West/PA)
Guns N' Roses to headline Glastonbury on Saturday in debut festival performance (Ian West/PA)

US rockers Guns N’ Roses will headline Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage on Saturday, marking their debut performance at the world-famous festival.

Arctic Monkeys closed out a packed day of music at Worthy Farm on Friday, which saw surprise appearances from Foo Fighters, Hozier and actress Cate Blanchett.

The fourth day of the festival, held in Pilton, Somerset, will host more film screenings, theatre and circus performances, as well as an event by Stormzy’s publishing imprint Merky Books, titled Demystifying Publishing.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
The band’s original line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan will take to the stage on Saturday, after reuniting in 2015 (Yui Mok/PA)

Shadow net zero secretary Ed Miliband is also due to appear at the festival, speaking during the debate Can Politics Deliver On Climate Action?

Festival-goers were blessed with warm and dry weather on Friday with temperatures reaching a high of 28.1C around 3pm.

A spokesperson from the Met Office told the PA news agency that despite a cloudy start to Saturday, temperatures would stay high.

“There will be a cloudy start for the morning, with potentially a light spot of rain,” said Ellie Wilson, a meteorologist from the Met Office.

“It will turn much brighter in the afternoon, with prolonged periods of sunshine. Temperatures will reach around 25C or 26C and it will feel quite warm, humid and muggy.”

Glastonbury Festival 2023
The Foo Fighters, performing under the name The ChurnUps, on the Pyramid stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Guns N’ Roses original line-up of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan will headline the mainstage on Saturday – after reuniting in 2015 – where they are expected to play a number of their classic songs including Paradise City, Sweet Child O’ Mine and Welcome To The Jungle.

Other acts scheduled to perform include Lana Del Rey, Christine and The Queens, Rina Sawayama, Loyle Carner and Mahalia.

Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi and Lizzo will both take to the main stage ahead of Guns N’ Roses.

It comes after Capaldi cancelled all upcoming commitments earlier this month, ahead of Glastonbury, to allow himself time to “rest and recover”.

In a post on Instagram he apologised to his fans, explaining that he had been “struggling” after a busy few months.

The Brit Awards 2023 – Arrivals – London
Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi will also perform on the main stage on Saturday (Ian West/PA)

Surprise sets will also come from rock band The Pretenders – who are due to perform from 7.45pm at The Park Stage – and Rick Astley.

Friday’s entertainment was closed out by Arctic Monkeys who shut down previous concerns that they would not be able to perform, after announcing that frontman Alex Turner had acute laryngitis.

The Sheffield rockers delivered a smash selection of songs, despite minimal crowd interaction from Turner, revisiting their chart-topping back catalogue as well as tracks from their 2022 release The Car.

The singer led the show in his classic suave style, donning a black suit and white open collar shirt paired with dark sunglasses, as the band rattled through songs including Brianstorm, Crying Lightning and Arabella.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Friday’s entertainment was closed out by Arctic Monkeys (Yui Mok/PA)

Another highlight from the fourth day was the surprise main stage set by Foo Fighters, who gave their first performance at the festival since 2017.

There had been high speculation that the US rock group would take to the main stage on Friday from 6.15pm in a slot which was billed under the name The Churnups.

Front-man Dave Grohl later told crowds “we’re not good at secrets”.

“You guys knew it was us this whole time, you knew it,” he said, adding “We only have one hour so we gotta make sure we fit in all the songs we can.”

Foo Fighters dedicated their final song – Everlong – to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last year at the age of 50.

It was later revealed that the band had arrived at Worthy Farm in Somerset by train, with Great Western Rail (GWR) posting a photo of Grohl and staff member Brendan Cropper to social media.

Ahead of Foo Fighters’ surprise set on Friday, a tribute was paid to the three victims of the Nottingham attacks earlier this month.

The images of Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates were displayed on the screens of the Pyramid Stage, along with messages written by the parents of two of the victims.

“Hold no hate for race, religion, colour or culture,” read the statement from Emma Webber.

From Sanjoy Kumar, Grace’s father, the message read: “You have to love everyone.”

Elsewhere crowds were given “a super special treat” as Oscar-winning actress Blanchett made a surprise appearance onstage with US pop-rock duo Sparks.

Blanchett stars in the music video for Sparks’ recent single The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte, and joined them for a performance of the song, dressed in a yellow suit, green sunglasses and red, over-ear headphones.

