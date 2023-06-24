Ross Kemp turned down OceanGate submersible trip over safety fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ross Kemp turned down OceanGate submersible trip over safety fears

By Press Association
Ross Kemp considered travelling on the Titan submersible (PA)
Ross Kemp considered travelling on the Titan submersible (PA)

British documentary-maker Ross Kemp turned down a trip to see the Titanic on an OceanGate submersible for a television show.

The former EastEnders star, 58, had been keen to take part in the mission last year but it was deemed to be unsafe.

An expert production company carried out checks and decided it would be too risky to let anybody board the Titan submersible to view the shipwreck on the seafloor of the North Atlantic, off the coast of Canada.

Kemp’s agent, InterTalent chairman Professor Jonathan Shalit, said they pulled out of using the OceanGate craft because it was deemed to be unsafe “on every level”.

Prof Shalit told the PA news agency: “The production company, who are well known and renowned, looked into the sub and decided it was unsafe on every level and weren’t prepared to use it.

“We were told ‘it is unsafe, we are not going’ – that was a year ago.

“It is deeply sad for the families who have suffered such a terrible loss.

The Titan submersible
(PA Graphics)

“I am relieved that Ross did not participate but I am obviously reassured by the professionalism of those companies we were working with that they didn’t suggest that he go on the submarine.

“The lesson to be learnt is do your checks thoroughly. By good fortune for us the checks had been done thoroughly.”

The US Coast Guard offered its “deepest condolences” to the families of the five men after the tail cone of the submersible was found around 1,600ft from the bow of the Titanic wreckage off the coast of Newfoundland.

From left, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Stockton Rush, and Hamish Harding
From left, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Stockton Rush, and Hamish Harding (AP)

British billionaire Hamish Harding, UK-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood, the vessel’s pilot Stockton Rush and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet were on board.

At a press conference in Boston, Rear Admiral John Mauger said further debris was “consistent with a catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber”.

Kemp had been considering making a documentary to mark the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic on its maiden voyage from Southampton in 1912.

Canadian Coast Guard vessel Terry Fox and Canadian vessel Skandi Vinland return to St John’s Port in Newfoundland, Canada, after supporting the search and rescue operation
Canadian Coast Guard vessel Terry Fox and Canadian vessel Skandi Vinland return to St John’s Port in Newfoundland, Canada, after supporting the search and rescue operation (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Veteran explorer Josh Gates, who hosts Expedition Unknown on Discovery+, also revealed he turned down the chance to film on the doomed Titan submersible.

He tweeted that he had rejected the opportunity to film in 2021 because the vessel “did not perform well” during a test dive.

He wrote: “Ultimately, I walked away from a huge opportunity to film Titanic due to my safety concerns with the OceanGate platform.

“There’s more to the history and design of Titan that has not been made public — much of it concerning.”

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Dan Phillips has pulled out of Trinidad and Tobago's Gold Cup squad through injury.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips OUT of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad through…
Johnny Anderson and friends at the Radisson Blu. Image: Phil Hannah
Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023
Lightning over Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Warning for thunder, hail and gusty winds for large swathes of Tayside and Fife
Keir McKenzie and Maks Inkster sorted Leo Gard's tie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Proms in pictures: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2023
Musician Andy Truscott is standing in the doorway of an abandoned building at Crail Airfield.
'They remember dog fights in the skies over Crail' - the music installation transporting…
A roe deer in a meadow near Loch Lubnaig in the Trossachs.
Nature watch: An extravaganza of wildflowers in the Trossachs
Scotland manager Steve Clarke.
JIM SPENCE: Steve Clarke is Scotland manager SFA deserves as reward for blanking critics
Violent Anderson struck his victim in the face with the games controller. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife domestic abuser hurled Xbox controller at partner as she pled for mercy
Upper Hillside is a wonderful country home in Fife. Image: Thorntons.
Fantastic Fife house is surrounded by woodland and has glorious views
Heading up on to Jock's Road.
A stravaig to the rounded hill of Meikle Kilrannoch in the Angus Glens