BBC removes Billy Nomates clip on Twitter Glastonbury post after online abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

BBC removes Billy Nomates clip on Twitter Glastonbury post after online abuse

By Press Association
Billy Nomates performed at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)
Billy Nomates performed at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

The BBC has removed a social media post at the request of Billy Nomates due to alleged online abuse following her Glastonbury performance.

The musician, whose real name is Tor Maries, asked for the clip posted by Radio 6 Music to be taken down after comments were reportedly made online following her appearance on the Park Stage at the festival in Pilton, Somerset, on Friday.

In a post that appears to be have deleted from her social media, she reportedly described the level of “personal abuse” as “insane” and is reported to have stated that after her summer gigs “there will be no more shows”.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
Billy Nomates performed on the Left Field stage at the Glastonbury Festival last year (Ben Birchall/PA)

A BBC spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We want 6 Music to be a place where brilliant artists such as Billy Nomates are celebrated and supported, and we have respected Tor’s request to have the clip posted on our social channels removed.”

They added that the full set is still available on BBC iPlayer for “audiences to enjoy”.

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg led musicians supporting Billy Nomates, saying in a tweet that he was sending “solidarity” and that she would “always have place here”.

He wrote: “Solidarity from everyone at Left Field with Billy No Mates who was so badly abused online after her @glastonbury set was posted on @BBC6Music that she asked them to take the clip down.

“She played a set for us last year and was brilliant.

“You’ll always have place here Tor.”

He also re-shared a statement on his Twitter which appeared to be her non-deleted post, which said: “The level of personal abuse on @bbc6music socials for going to work today is insane.

“I’ve asked for all footage to be removed. I know it’s not for everyone what I do. I know lots of people don’t rate me.

“But the level of personal abuse on that public page is too much.

“There will be no more shows after this summer. You wouldn’t stay in a workplace that did this to you. Why should I.”

Billy Nomates, 33, released her first self-titled studio album in 2020 and followed it up with Cacti earlier this year.

The musician performed on the Left Field stage at the festival at Worthy Farm last year.

Representatives for the singer have been contacted for comment.

More from The Courier

Raith Rovers took on Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as new signing marks first start with a double
Xplore Dundee staff during the strike.
Xplore Dundee reveals new Sunday timetables as strike action ravages bus services
Campbell Construction's former premises at 51 Comrie Street, Crieff.
Crieff woman stopped from converting premises of liquidated business into home
SNP member Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: SNP member heckles Humza Yousaf’s Dundee speech in anger over Eljamel failures
Perthshire author James Jauncey has written about his great-great-uncle Don Roberto in a new book.
Perthshire author on getting to know his flamboyant great-great-uncle Don Roberto - 'a fantastic…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips has pulled out of Trinidad and Tobago's Gold Cup squad through injury.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips OUT of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad through…
Johnny Anderson and friends at the Radisson Blu. Image: Phil Hannah
Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023
Lightning over Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Warning for thunder, hail and gusty winds for large swathes of Tayside and Fife
Keir McKenzie and Maks Inkster sorted Leo Gard's tie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Proms in pictures: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2023
Musician Andy Truscott is standing in the doorway of an abandoned building at Crail Airfield.
'They remember dog fights in the skies over Crail' - the music installation transporting…