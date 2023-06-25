Rick Astley brands Glastonbury crowd the ‘loveliest’ ever

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rick Astley brands Glastonbury crowd the ‘loveliest’ ever

By Press Association
Rick Astley performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)
Rick Astley performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

Rick Astley has called Glastonbury revellers the “loveliest crowd” he has ever played in front of, but joked even his debut performance at the festival could not make him “cool”.

The singer opened Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Saturday, proving to be one of the highlights, as belted out his own classic hits, performed a Harry Styles cover, and took to the drums to play AC/DC’s Highway To Hell.

Astley also later joined Indie band Blossoms on the newly-named Woodsies stage to play a back catalogue of songs by The Smiths, with fans heralding the set on social media as a “genuinely magic experience”.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Rick Astley playing with Blossoms on the Woodsies stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

Astley told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg that performing at Glastonbury was “absolutely amazing” and he was left moved by the crowd’s response.

“That is possibly the loveliest crowd I’ve ever played in front of in my life. It was so generous, so loving,” he said.

“If you go in front of a festival crowd, and they’re up for it in the way that they were, that’s pretty special man.

“That’s what everybody wants at a festival is a bit of a hug from each other, and that’s what I’ve just got – a massive hug.”

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Rick Astley performs on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival (Ben Birchall/PA)

Kuenssberg quizzed Astley, who has gained a legion of new fans in recent years thanks to the Rickrolling phenomenon, on whether he had become cool at last after he previously said the status had always eluded him.

But the Never Gonna Give You Up hitmaker said: “As big and as amazing as Glastonbury is, it still ain’t gonna make me cool.

“That ain’t happening.

“I don’t mind not being cool. I’m loving every minute right now. I always wanted to be cool.

“Never was, never will be. That’s okay. I’ve got a lot of other things in my life other than being cool.”

He described playing the festival as a “definite highlight”, adding: “There is the legend that is Glastonbury and I’m living the legend right now so it’s pretty amazing.”

He recounted how he had never been to Glastonbury before, other than to drop his daughter off, but is planning to return next year as a festival-goer.

“I’ve never actually been in through the gates and I’ll definitely be here next year, that’s for sure,” he said.

“I don’t need to play. I’ll just come and hang out.”

