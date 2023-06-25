WaterAid volunteer says he lent a hand to Glastonbury’s original Pyramid Stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WaterAid volunteer says he lent a hand to Glastonbury's original Pyramid Stage

By Press Association
Brian Johnson said he lent a hand to the construction of Glastonbury’s original Pyramid Stage (WaterAid/Lis Parham)
Brian Johnson said he lent a hand to the construction of Glastonbury's original Pyramid Stage (WaterAid/Lis Parham)

A WaterAid volunteer has reflected on how he lent a hand to the construction of Glastonbury’s original Pyramid Stage.

Brian Johnson – who is volunteering with WaterAid’s team on the water kiosks by the Pyramid Stage this year – recalled driving to the West Country with his then-girlfriend en route to Cornwall and seeing a sign for Glastonbury Fayre, in 1971.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Mr Johnson has been volunteering with the water charity at Glastonbury every year since 2014 (Yui Mok/PA)

“As we drove into Worthy Farm, Michael [Eavis] warmly greeted us and asked if we’d like a pint of milk, then said ‘… just drive your van down the hill to the giant pile of scaffolding; park there and see if you can lend a hand,” the 77-year-old, who is based in Stockland in Devon, said.

“I wasn’t sure what he meant, but then I met a scaffolder, Jim, who asked if I was handy with a spanner – I drove a VW campervan, so of course I said yes!

“Also I’m a rock climber, so he set me to work right at the top of the Pyramid structure to help them finish it. It took a day and half – an experience I’ll never forget!”

Mr Johnson has been volunteering with the water charity at Glastonbury every year since 2014.

Man and woman standing together and smiling
Caroline Rigby and Brian Johnson who have connections to Glastonbury (WaterAid/Lis Parham)

His 70-year-old wife Caroline Rigby also has a link to Glastonbury, as she performed on the Other Stage in 2009 as part of WaterAid’s choir Sing for Water.

The charity hopes to encourage the public to support its Our Climate Fight campaign, which implores the Government to lend more support to communities on the front line of climate change, ahead of Cop28.

More information about the campaign can be found here: www.wateraid.org/uk/our-climate-fight

