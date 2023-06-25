Grenfell families call for ‘accountability’ at Glastonbury Festival talk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Grenfell families call for ‘accountability’ at Glastonbury Festival talk

By Press Association
A group of those impacted by the Grenfell Tower fire spoke at Glastonbury on Sunday afternoon (Edd Dracot/PA)
A group of those impacted by the Grenfell Tower fire spoke at Glastonbury on Sunday afternoon (Edd Dracot/PA)

A group of people who survived or were bereaved by the Grenfell Tower fire were given a standing ovation at Glastonbury Festival after a talk in which they told the crowd they are still seeking justice for the tragedy six years on.

The talk – Truth, Justice And Change For Grenfell? – was held at the Left Field stage with members of Grenfell United on Sunday afternoon.

Among those on the panel was Natasha Elcock, the chairwoman of Grenfell United whose family was among the last to escape the fire in 2017 and was also beareaved by the death of her uncle in the blaze.

Asked what justice will look like for those impacted by the fire, Ms Elcock and other panel members suggested jail time for those responsible for failings which lead to the fire.

“Accountability is important, but I’ve resigned myself to the fact it’s not going to happen,” she added.

“Hillsborough showed us what’s going to come down the road.”

Tower block fire in London
The Grenfell tower fire killed 72 people in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry is understood to have been pushed back to next year.

Announcing the talk, host and community activist Nim Ralph said: “June 14 marked six years since the tragedy.

“It also marks one month of inaction from those in power for every loved one that died.”

The group were wearing T-shirts which read: “72 months, 72 lives, no arrests, no justice.”

Grenfell United holds an annual silent walk in memory of those who died and in protest against the Government’s response to it, but in a question and answer session at the end one audience member asked whether the group should take a louder approach to protesting.

Karim Mussilhy, who lost his uncle in the fire, answered: “I have wanted to scream and leap across the table and grab whatever secretary of state it was at the time and bang his head on the table.

“As soon as we start to lose our rag and go crazy… it’s very easy for them to dismiss us.

“Unfortunately, if we want the changes we want, if we want the justice we want, we need to sit down at the table with the powers that be – as much as I hate to say it.”

A man who said he was a firefighter stood up to speak to the panel (Edd Dracott/PA)

A firefighter who attended Grenfell was in the crowd and stood to speak to the panel.

“I’ve never seen that many fire engines lined up down Latimer Road,” said the man.

“I want to commend you guys for the sterling work you’re doing, you’re the Trojan horse seeing in this tragic incident (things which are) indicative of many tragedies we’ve seen.”

At the end of the talk, around a hundred people gathered in tent gave the four panellists a standing ovation.

