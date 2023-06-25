Sir Elton John takes to Glastonbury stage for ‘special and emotional’ show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sir Elton John takes to Glastonbury stage for ‘special and emotional’ show

By Press Association
Sir Elton John performing on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Elton John performing on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Elton John said he never thought he would play Glastonbury as he took to the Pyramid Stage for a “special and emotional” show.

The superstar arrived on stage in a gold suit and took a seat at the piano as fireworks went off, before he launched into a rendition of Pinball Wizard.

The show is billed as the 76-year-old’s final UK gig, before he retires from touring at the end of his Farwell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Glastonbury Festival 2023
Sir Elton John performing on the Pyramid Stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

After performing The Bitch Is Back, Sir Elton told the crowd: “I never thought I would ever play Glastonbury and here I am.

“It’s a very special and emotional night for me because it might be my last show ever in England, so I had better play well and I had better entertain you, you’ve been standing there so long and I really appreciate all the outfits and everything.”

He then launched into renditions of Benny And The Jets, Daniel, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues.

Sir Elton’s husband David Furnish previously revealed the singer was to be joined by four special guests during his headline set.

Britney Spears, Eminem and Dua Lipa are among the musicians rumoured to be joining him on stage.

Lil Nas X and Blondie delivered storming sets on the Pyramid Stage before Sir Elton’s appearance, while Yusuf/Cat Stevens played the prestigious tea-time legends slot, taking festival-goers on a melodic journey through the ages during his set.

After travelling the globe on his marathon tour over the past few years, Sir Elton said Glastonbury would be a “fitting way” to say goodbye to his British fans.

