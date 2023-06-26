Glastonbury clean-up under way after weekend of revelry

Thousands of revellers are making their way home from Glastonbury as festival organisers urged campers to leave no trace.

The clean-up operation is already under way, with tonnes of rubbish expected to be collected.

The festival has implored music fans to take everything home with them, writing on Twitter: “When you’re packing up your tent, please put your rubbish in the bin bags provided by campsite stewards and take home all of your belongings to use again next time! Thank you. Love the farm, leave no trace!”

Have a great final day of #Glastonbury2023! — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) June 25, 2023

Drivers were encouraged to leave the site before 7am on Monday morning to avoid queues and were urged to have food, drink and supplies in their car in the event of long waits.

Advice for those with cars said: “From 8am until 5pm on Monday there are likely to be queues as our stewards work hard to help all the cars which arrived over three days to leave in one day.

“None of the staff can go home until you have, so please be calm, respectful and understanding.”

Roads were busy but moving well on Monday morning, according to Somerset council.

Avon and Somerset Police recorded 120 incidents, a force spokesman said.

This included 27 thefts, 20 drug offences and seven sexual assaults.

A total of 35 arrests were made.

The figures included incidents and arrests both on and off site, in areas around the perimeter and on approach roads and in the car parks.

The clean-up and journey home bring to a close three days of music at the festival, with Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John all headlining.

Hordes of revellers head home (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Elton brought the festival to a close on Sunday night, in what was billed as his final UK show before he retires from touring at the end of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

He treated fans to hit after hit on the Pyramid Stage as he delivered a “special and emotional” two-hour set that included crowd pleasers such as Rocketman, Tiny Dancer, Your Song and I’m Still Standing.

He also surprised the crowd with unexpected musical guests, putting paid to rumours of big names and famous collaborators.

He opened the show with Pinball Wizard, taking a seat at the piano as fireworks went off.

After performing The Bitch Is Back, Sir Elton told the crowd: “I never thought I would ever play Glastonbury and here I am.

“It’s a very special and emotional night for me because it might be my last show ever in England, so I had better play well and I had better entertain you, you’ve been standing there so long and I really appreciate all the outfits and everything.”

Sir Elton John performing on the Pyramid Stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

He then launched into renditions of Benny And The Jets, Daniel, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road and I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues.

Instead of collaborators such as Dua Lipa and Britney Spears, Sir Elton was joined by friends and musicians he admires, starting with Jacob Lusk of Gabriels, who came on stage for Are You Ready For Love?

He was joined by US singer Stephen Sanchez to perform Sanchez’s song Until I Found You, while The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers came out for Tiny Dancer.

His final guest was Japanese-British singer Rina Sawayama, who performed Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

Sir Elton paid tribute to a collaborator who could not join him on stage as he launched into Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, saying: “This is a very special day today, I wondered how I was going to approach it.

“One of Britain’s most fantastic singers and songwriters was George Michael.

“He was my friend, he was an inspiration, and today would have been his 60th birthday, so I want to dedicate this song to his memory.

“All the music he left us with is so gorgeous. This is for you George.”

Michael, who duetted with Sir Elton on the track, died in 2016.

Sir Elton closed the show with Rocketman, the song that lent its name to his biopic, with Taron Egerton playing the singer.

The clean up is under way (Yui Mok/PA)

The singer bade farewell to the crowd, saying: “I want to thank you all for dressing up in your costumes, your glasses and your outfits, it makes me feel so happy and so loved.

“I also want to thank you for 52 years of amazing love and loyalty that you’ve shown me. It’s been an incredible journey.

“I’ve had the best time, I will never forget you, you’re in my head and my heart and my soul, you’ve been amazing.

“You’ve been an incredible crowd tonight. I wish you love and health and happiness.”