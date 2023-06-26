Glastonbury in numbers: Sir Elton John’s performance sees 7.3 million watch BBC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Glastonbury in numbers: Sir Elton John’s performance sees 7.3 million watch BBC

By Press Association
Festivalgoers during the hot weather at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)
Festivalgoers during the hot weather at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

More than seven million viewers watching Sir Elton John’s performance on the BBC are just some of the numbers from this year’s festival.

Figures available from the event at Worthy Farm, Sommerset also include the average weather temperatures and number of arrests.

The PA news agency looks at the numbers below:

– How many people tuned in to watch Glastonbury on the BBC?

The coverage on Glastonbury on the BBC was throughout the weekend but not all acts were shown directly on television.

An average of 7.3 million viewers watched BBC One between 9pm and 11.05pm when Sir Elton, who was playing the last UK date of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, was on the Pyramid Stage.

The BBC said this was the biggest ever overnight audience for a Glastonbury set and the broadcaster had a nearly 50% share of all TV audiences at that time on Sunday.

A peak audience of 7.6 million of five minutes was also seen during the programme, according to the corporation.

The 76-year-old megastar surpassed rock band Arctic Monkeys’s headline set on Friday night with an average of 1.5 million viewers on BBC One.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi’s and American artist Lizzo’s Pyramid Stage performances on Saturday saw 2.3 million viewers on average.

– How many people were arrested?

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said a total of 35 arrests were made at on- and off-site at Glastonbury.

The force also recorded 120 incidents, which included 27 thefts, 20 drug offences and seven sexual assaults.

– How many people attended?

According to the BBC, more than 200,000 festival goers attended the event from June 22 to 26.

The dates included the Foo Fighters playing a surprise gig along with billed performances from Rick Astley, Lana Del Rey, Guns N’ Roses and Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

– What was the highest temperature recorded?

The Met Office said the closest weather station to Glastonbury at Yeovilton, Somerset, saw temperature highs of 26.1C on both Saturday and Sunday.

Another monitoring site at Lyneham in Wiltshire recorded 27.5C on Sunday.

More from The Courier

Bell was jailed when he appeared at Glasgow High Court
Abusive thug poured fuel on pregnant woman in Dundee and threatened to set her…
Humza Yousaf blowing out his cheeks in a gesture of exasperation at the SNP special convention on independence in Dundee.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Dundee speech was Humza Yousaf's first big test as leader - shame…
Hamish Rothnie, retired Glenrothes GP has died.
Hamish Rothnie: Former Glenrothes GP and Rotarian dies aged 87
Arbroath fans at Glastonbury
Arbroath trio delighted after Red Lichties flag becomes hit at Glastonbury
Arbroath RNLI operations manager Alex Smith has been stood down with immediate effect. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Devastated' Arbroath RNLI operations manager axed in row over new town lifeboat
Kinross Beer Garden has been a big hit since opening in July 2020. Image:
More than 1,800 sign petition to save Kinross Beer Garden after council's removal order
Craig Brown of Dundee FC at Dens park in 1962.
Craig Brown obituary: Scotland legend who said Dundee held special place in his heart
Musician Andy Truscott is standing in the doorway of an abandoned building at Crail Airfield.
Sounds of war to echo around Crail Airfield cinasium once again
Barrie Cameron.
Jail for Perth creep who preyed on woman as she walked home alone
Police at the junction of Hilltown and Rosebank Street after a body was found.
Man's body found in Dundee park area as police seal off street